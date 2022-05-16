Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,023 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan First in Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Trade Growth

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2022

Province Leads Nation in Key Economic Growth Indicators

For the second month in a row, Saskatchewan is leading the nation in year-over-year growth in the two key indicators of manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.

"The strong Saskatchewan economy continues to grow and lead the country," Trade and Export Development Minster Jeremy Harrison said.  "These significant double-digit growth rates in manufacturing sales and wholesale trade - and both by a wide margin over the provinces with the second highest growth rates - shows our province is open for business and we are poised to further increase our exports around the world."

In March 2022, the value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan increased by 28.9 per cent (seasonally adjusted) compared to March 2021, which was first in terms of percentage change among the provinces.  The increases in year-over-year wholesale trade were led by the farm products, food and beverage, and miscellaneous merchant wholesalers categories.

Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales increased by 44.6 per cent (seasonally adjusted) in March 2022 compared to March 2021, which was also first in terms of percentage change among the provinces.  The manufacturing sales increase (year-over-year) was led by increases in the chemical, food, and wood products manufacturing subsectors.

The total value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan in March 2022 was approximately $3.2 billion. The total value of Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales in March 2022 was more than $2.2 billion.

Urban housing start numbers for April 2022 were also released today. Compared to April 2021, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 43.6 per cent, which was third in terms of percentage change among the provinces. In the first four months of 2022, they increased by 28.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Trade and Export Development Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Saskatchewan First in Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Trade Growth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.