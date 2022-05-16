Amendments Introduced To Allow Municipalities And Authorities To Permit Alcohol Consumption In Outdoor Public Places

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 16, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced amendments that would provide municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to allow the consumption of alcohol in outdoor public places, such as parks, for individuals of legal drinking age.

"Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Jim Reiter said.

These amendments would allow municipalities or park authorities to regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor spaces. They will have the ability to make their own decisions about designating outdoor public places where alcohol can be consumed by individuals while balancing local interest and public safety concerns.

Private events such as weddings where alcohol is being served or sold still require a permit from SLGA.

For more information, contact:

David Morris Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Regina Phone: 306-787-1721 Email: dmorris@slga.com