Madiro launches its annual call for proposals to support mother-child and pediatric health initiatives
TORONTO, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madiro announces the launch of it annual granting program and invites eligible organizations to submit an application for funding. This year’s grants will be awarded to projects focusing on mother-child health or pediatric health for unserved and underserved communities on the African continent, for which Madiro is offering one CA$75,000 and one CA$50,000 grant.
Madiro will be accepting applications from May 17th to June 13th, 2022. To be eligible, applicants must be a non-for-profit organization, a charity, a social enterprise, or a community-based organization that is incorporated and able to receive and administer funding. Research/academic institutions and government entities will not be considered. The organization must have been in operation for a minimum of two year prior to this funding opportunity, and must have the equivalent of at least two full-time staff, whether employees and/or volunteers, who will be involved in carrying out the project. The grant recipients will be announced at the end of July.
Madiro works in collaboration with The Gillian and Adrian Schauer Foundation and the King Baudouin Foundation Canada to identify successful grantees. Madiro selects projects that address an urgent or impactful need, and showcase a direct positive impact on the health of the organizations’ beneficiaries. In 2021, grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- SOSUCCA: increasing access to HIV prevention, care, treatment and retention services in Mundri West County, South Sudan
- GCWR: providing mental health services, fighting stigma and protecting vulnerable communities in Uganda’s Wakiso District
- Hope Life International: sexual reproductive health & rights education for in-school adolescents in The Gambia
- SIXKNM Self Help Group: enhancing the integration of community mental health services in Kenya’s Nakuru County
Full application details can be found at www.madiro.org/grants
About Madiro: Striving to promote health equity for the world’s most vulnerable populations, Madiro supports transformative innovation by providing their partners with operational support and funding. Madiro focuses on innovation that encompasses digital technologies, new models of care, improved health systems, and new diagnostics.
Madiro is supported by The Adrian and Gillian Schauer Foundation. www.madiro.org
About the King Baudouin Foundation: Based in Brussels, Belgium, the King Baudouin Foundation (KBF) is one of the largest foundations in Europe. KBF supports projects and individuals who are committed to creating a better society.
KBF is also dedicated to strengthening the field of philanthropy by advising individuals and corporations who wish to become actively involved in the communities in which they live or operate. It promotes effective philanthropy by individuals and companies. www.kbfcanada.ca
For more information on the call for proposals, please contact hello@madiro.org
Claire Boyer
Madiro will be accepting applications from May 17th to June 13th, 2022. To be eligible, applicants must be a non-for-profit organization, a charity, a social enterprise, or a community-based organization that is incorporated and able to receive and administer funding. Research/academic institutions and government entities will not be considered. The organization must have been in operation for a minimum of two year prior to this funding opportunity, and must have the equivalent of at least two full-time staff, whether employees and/or volunteers, who will be involved in carrying out the project. The grant recipients will be announced at the end of July.
Madiro works in collaboration with The Gillian and Adrian Schauer Foundation and the King Baudouin Foundation Canada to identify successful grantees. Madiro selects projects that address an urgent or impactful need, and showcase a direct positive impact on the health of the organizations’ beneficiaries. In 2021, grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- SOSUCCA: increasing access to HIV prevention, care, treatment and retention services in Mundri West County, South Sudan
- GCWR: providing mental health services, fighting stigma and protecting vulnerable communities in Uganda’s Wakiso District
- Hope Life International: sexual reproductive health & rights education for in-school adolescents in The Gambia
- SIXKNM Self Help Group: enhancing the integration of community mental health services in Kenya’s Nakuru County
Full application details can be found at www.madiro.org/grants
About Madiro: Striving to promote health equity for the world’s most vulnerable populations, Madiro supports transformative innovation by providing their partners with operational support and funding. Madiro focuses on innovation that encompasses digital technologies, new models of care, improved health systems, and new diagnostics.
Madiro is supported by The Adrian and Gillian Schauer Foundation. www.madiro.org
About the King Baudouin Foundation: Based in Brussels, Belgium, the King Baudouin Foundation (KBF) is one of the largest foundations in Europe. KBF supports projects and individuals who are committed to creating a better society.
KBF is also dedicated to strengthening the field of philanthropy by advising individuals and corporations who wish to become actively involved in the communities in which they live or operate. It promotes effective philanthropy by individuals and companies. www.kbfcanada.ca
For more information on the call for proposals, please contact hello@madiro.org
Claire Boyer
Madiro
claire.boyer@madiro.org