May 16, 2022 – TWC Expands Opportunities for Texans to Earn a High School Diploma or Equivalency

Date: May 16, 2022

$5.3 million dedicated to help Texans obtain these credentials

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) encourages Texans to take advantage of programs that provide assistance in obtaining their high school diploma or Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency ( TXCHSE ), widely known as a GED. There are two major initiatives under TWC ’s Adult Education and Literacy ( AEL ) Program that Texans lacking a high school diploma can utilize to obtain their TXCHSE . The initiatives include a statewide high school diploma or equivalency virtual provider program and the high school equivalency subsidy program, which provides free vouchers for Texans who are 21 years of age or older to take the GED exam.

“The Texas economy is best served when Texans are able to maximize their potential,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Career advancement and pathways to high-demand, middle-skill careers begin with a high school diploma or GED, and TWC is broadening access to both.”

Through a partnership with the Texas Education Agency, TWC is providing the high school equivalency subsidy program through August 31, 2023. A single GED test is $36.25, and the battery of tests generally costs about $145. This program removes the barrier of cost; and interested persons can contact an AEL program for more information on GED preparation classes and how to obtain a GED test voucher by contacting the AEL program in their city. The statewide AEL program directory is available at https://tcall.tamu.edu/search.aspx.

“There are a broad variety of reasons why an individual may not have received their high school diploma. We don’t want the lack of that diploma to be a barrier to anyone in the great state of Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “That’s why these adult education programs are so important, and we want people to use these TWC initiatives to improve their skills and opportunities.”

In September 2021, the Commission approved $3.8 million for contracts with the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University to implement a statewide high school equivalency virtual provider program — the first of its kind funded through TWC . This initiative expands remote and virtual access for adults seeking a high school diploma or its equivalent so adult learners can prepare to take the GED exam or complete course credit towards a diploma. The initiative is tentatively scheduled to kick off summer of 2022.

“Texas employers are continuing to look for skilled and trained employees as businesses expand and relocate here in Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “The adult education program is yet another way to help with upskilling the current workforce in order to fill the growing needs of Texas employers here in the best state for business.”

AEL programs funded by TWC provide English language, math, reading, and writing instruction to help students acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency, or enter college or career training. TWC works with various adult education providers to ensure adult learners receive the academic supports they need. Find more information about the resources available to Texas adult learners on the Adult Education and Literacy webpage.

More information on the Texas Education Agency’s TXCHSE requirements is available at https://tea.texas.gov/student-assessment/certificate-of-high-school-equivalency

