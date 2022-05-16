Single Lane Closure on Route 40 EB/WB underneath I-70 Tuesday, May 17

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound, underneath I-70, between the Kruger Street

and the Overbrook Street intersections. These closures will take place Tuesday May 17, 2022, Wednesday May 18, 2022, and Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00

p.m. These closures are being implemented in order to remove overhang jacks from the overhead structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.

​