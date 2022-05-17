Pugh & Tiller PR Expands With Addition of Florida Office
Company Positioned to Support PR Needs of Area’s High Growth B2B CompaniesANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-Atlantic-based public relations firm Pugh & Tiller PR today announced it has expanded operations to Florida, opening a second space in the Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area in order to capitalize on that region’s strong and growing economy.
“Florida’s business-friendly climate, combined with the fact that the state is growing three times faster than the rest of the nation, were major factors in our decision to expand here and a logical next step in our growth,” says Jessica Tiller, Partner, Pugh & Tiller PR.
Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Pugh & Tiller PR specializes in working with small to mid-sized B2B companies in the commercial real estate, healthcare, insurance, employee benefits, professional services, and technology industries.
“With diverse talent from well-known colleges and universities, access to quality infrastructure, and proximity to Tampa, establishing a presence in Florida positions us not only to better support existing clients, but also to take advantage of opportunities to grow our portfolio throughout the state,” says Matthew Pugh, Partner, Pugh & Tiller PR.
Pugh & Tiller PR has been providing services to a variety of companies with operations and/or presence in Florida, including Benezon and DreamFinders Homes. The firm has also handled conference and trade show management in the Sunshine State for a significant number of clients.
Pugh & Tiller’s new space is located at 3620 57th Avenue Drive W, Bradenton, Florida.
This announcement comes on the heels of a series of industry awards won by the firm, including the PR News Agency Elite Top 100, Best PR Agency in The Daily Record’s 2021 Reader Rankings, Top Baltimore Firm by Expertise, and partner Jessica Tiller being named an Influential Marylander by The Daily Record, as well as being appointed to the jury panel for the global Titan Business Awards.
About Pugh & Tiller PR (www.pughandtillerpr.com)
Pugh & Tiller PR helps businesses and organizations reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve their communications and business objectives.
Staffing accounts with senior-level executives, we have developed a lasting reputation for getting results by using an integrated approach to communications throughout our nearly 15-year history. Our ongoing and project-based services include media and influencer relations, social media, crisis communications, and marketing services - all anchored by strategic communications planning.
We also specialize in developing and executing communications plans to support M&A activity, as well as helping international companies break into and grow in the U.S. market.
