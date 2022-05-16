HBO Executive Producer Gregg Fienberg Joins the SMARTfit Board of Directors
CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit Incorporated, a leading technology company focused on improving human performance and quality of life for all populations, especially aging adults, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Fienberg, one of HBO’s top Executive Producers since 2000, to the board of directors effective 05/16/2022.
“SMARTfit delivers a unique solution that can truly change the world and improve the lives of everyone from children to the elderly with its gamified brain-body training,” Mr. Fienberg said. I see it as a company that is sitting on the launchpad, just waiting for its rocket fuel. I’m looking forward to bringing that fuel and guiding its use to carry out SMARTfit’s vision.
The work that has been done up to this point is nothing short of astonishing. The passion of the management team mixed with the human value of the products is what drives me to want to help guide the company through this time of critical growth. SMARTfit is primed to become a huge disruptor in several verticals as awareness grows of its power to improve business performance by motivating and improving client performance.”
Mr. Fienberg brings a history of successful business experience to SMARTfit with a degree in Economics and financial and creative leadership roles as Executive Producer for a number of HBO and other series including The Mind of the Married Man, I Know This Much is True, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, Carnivale, Deadwood, and Twin Peaks. He also developed and produced the Oscar Award winning (Best Adapted Screenplay) film Gods and Monsters.
“We are excited to have Gregg Fienberg join the SMARTfit Board of Directors,” said SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair Cathi Lamberti. “I’ve known Gregg for twenty years, as one of our company’s original investors. His extensive experience managing large projects from their inception to completion in the most efficient way possible will help our team to achieve the next phase of SMARTfit’s growth.”
SMARTfit develops gamified technology with interactive programming that enhances cognitive function, physical mobility, and overall human performance by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. Applications for all ages and abilities include neuro rehabilitation, physical therapy, active aging, assisted living, functional fitness, tactical training, youth fitness and learning, and sports performance. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com.
Oswaldo Montufar
“SMARTfit delivers a unique solution that can truly change the world and improve the lives of everyone from children to the elderly with its gamified brain-body training,” Mr. Fienberg said. I see it as a company that is sitting on the launchpad, just waiting for its rocket fuel. I’m looking forward to bringing that fuel and guiding its use to carry out SMARTfit’s vision.
The work that has been done up to this point is nothing short of astonishing. The passion of the management team mixed with the human value of the products is what drives me to want to help guide the company through this time of critical growth. SMARTfit is primed to become a huge disruptor in several verticals as awareness grows of its power to improve business performance by motivating and improving client performance.”
Mr. Fienberg brings a history of successful business experience to SMARTfit with a degree in Economics and financial and creative leadership roles as Executive Producer for a number of HBO and other series including The Mind of the Married Man, I Know This Much is True, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, Carnivale, Deadwood, and Twin Peaks. He also developed and produced the Oscar Award winning (Best Adapted Screenplay) film Gods and Monsters.
“We are excited to have Gregg Fienberg join the SMARTfit Board of Directors,” said SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair Cathi Lamberti. “I’ve known Gregg for twenty years, as one of our company’s original investors. His extensive experience managing large projects from their inception to completion in the most efficient way possible will help our team to achieve the next phase of SMARTfit’s growth.”
SMARTfit develops gamified technology with interactive programming that enhances cognitive function, physical mobility, and overall human performance by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. Applications for all ages and abilities include neuro rehabilitation, physical therapy, active aging, assisted living, functional fitness, tactical training, youth fitness and learning, and sports performance. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com.
Oswaldo Montufar
SMARTfit, Inc
+1 800-900-8542 ext. 112
email us here