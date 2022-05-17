Nazir Jinnah to go on trial in Kenya for fraud and forgery
EINPresswire.com/ -- He stands accused of acquiring Ksh. 50 million from the sale of a Mombasa property without the consent of the owners.
The Director of Assets and Legal Affairs at English Point Marina, who is facing 5 counts of fraud and impersonation, will establish whether the case proceeds as is or with a change of the complainant’s legal team.
Jinnah, appearing before Chief Magistrate Caroline Njagi, is alleged to have sold the property to Mombasa Speaker Ahrub Kharti and never remitted the money to the family claiming ownership.
Jinnah, allegedly with a fraud record in Kenya and Canada, is currently being investigated by the DCI and the Law Society of Kenya on allegations of transacting business as a lawyer despite not appearing on the roll of advocates. Nazir Jinnah who allegedly has a criminal record dating back to 2002 where Jinnah was in court for a car-lease case, “A Richmond Hill man is facing several charges in connection with a fraud operation involving illegally sold vehicles. Police say a three-month investigation found more than 40 vehicles were sold to unsuspecting victims in the Greater Toronto Area. Nazir Jinnah, 42, is charged with fraud, theft, forgery, and uttering forged documents.”
Additionally, Nazir Jinnah has been accused of allegedly using Senior Counsel John Khaminwa’s name and that of his company in conducting fraudulent transactions in the pretext of being a lawyer.
The Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations has discovered that Jinnah has allegedly been purporting to be a lawyer with career stints in some of Nairobi’s most prestigious firms including Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates, MMC-Asafo, Conrad Law & Consultancy Piper May Solicitors in the UK and US-based Mussolini & Dessel.
An expose by the Daily Nation, Kenya’s largest paper, titled “How untrained lawyer minted millions in legal fees” states: “For at least a decade, Nazir Bhaduralli Nurmohammed Jinnah has made millions in legal fees. Armed with a professional profile that would cow most lawyers across the globe, he has managed to net clients who believed that he is one of the best advocates in Kenya.” Nazir Jinnah copied Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates’ letterhead, and replaced the law firm’s official phone numbers with his. This document presented him as a legal consultant with operations in Nairobi, London, Washington D.C., and Toronto.
For more information: https://youtu.be/tpbzaZdXb9Y
MCCR/1952/2020 from MILIMANI MAGISTRATE COURT, CRIMINAL CAUSE LIST, TUESDAY, 08 FEBRUARY 2022, HON. C. M. NJAGI - SRM COURT 7.
Please see these articles for further information:
https://www.tuko.co.ke/kenya/447837-nairobi-fake-lawyer-who-defrauded-family-ksh-50-million-arrested/
https://www.citizen.digital/news/english-point-marina-legal-director-charged-with-ksh50m-fraud-n295039
https://nation.africa/kenya/business/how-untrained-lawyer-minted-millions-in-legal-fees-3763468
https://whownskenya.com/index.php/2022/03/30/nazir-bhaduralli-nurmohammad-jinnah-the-fake-lawyer-who-made-millions-from-unsuspecting-kenyans/
https://thebusinesswatch.com/the-law-catches-up-with-the-slippery-con-nazir-jinnah/
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-08-07-man-charged-with-impersonating-partner-of-senior-lawyer/
Karen Fernandez
MCCR/1952/2020 from MILIMANI MAGISTRATE COURT, CRIMINAL CAUSE LIST, TUESDAY, 08 FEBRUARY 2022, HON. C. M. NJAGI - SRM COURT 7.
Expose on Nazir Jannah