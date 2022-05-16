Gov. Kemp Announces More Than $415M in Awards to Address Negative Economic Impact Caused by COVID-19

GEORGIA, May 16 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has awarded more than $415 million in response to the economic harms caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and affecting hardworking Georgians and Georgia non-profits, government organizations, and businesses.

“We remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, and our approach gave us a leg up in the Great Recovery," said Governor Kemp. "I'm proud of our state's resilience, and as of today, we have worked hard and identified ways to further deliver assistance to hardworking Georgians, support businesses and speed up the recovery of impacted industries, and rebuild crucial public services.

"Our balanced and targeted approach has also allowed us to ensure we are accounting for additional high-need areas. On top of the awards we are announcing today, we are also announcing the creation of a Victims Service Provider Grant as well as the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant. Both will help us serve those most vulnerable in our communities - like crime victims and individuals experiencing homelessness."

Governor Kemp is allotting $50 million for the Victims Service Provider Grant and $100 million for the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant. The Victim Service Provider Grant will help address challenges these nonprofits have experienced as a result of economic hardships during COVID 19. The Georgia Investments in Housing Grant will support nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations who provide affordable housing and aid individuals experiencing homelessness.

To view active grant opportunities visit this page. Those who are interested in submitting applications and have additional questions should email [email protected]

The Office of the Governor would like to thank the Office of Planning and Budget as well as members of the Negative Economic Impact Committee who played an impactful role in evaluating these applications:

Alex Atwood - Commissioner, Georgia Department of Administrative Services Gerlda Hines - Commissioner, Georgia Department of Human Services Pat Wilson - Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman - State Economist, University of Georgia Robyn Crittenden - Commissioner, Georgia Department of Revenue Tim Lowrimore - State Forester, Georgia Forestry Commission Brian Marlowe - Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia, GDEcD Rep. Terry England - Chairman, House Appropriations Committee Sen. Blake Tillery - Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee Rep. Shaw Blackmon - Chairman, House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Calvin Smyre - Dean, House of Representatives Rep. Josh Bonner - Governor’s Floor Leader Rep. John LaHood - Vice Chairman, House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee Sen. Clint Dixon - Governor’s Floor Leader Sen. Emanuel Jones - Secretary, Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee Sen. Chuck Hufstetler - Chairman, Senate Finance Committee

Awards

Please see below for a full list of the award recipients (33 total) and the respective amount. A project summary for each award can be found here. For those who applied and were awarded, please click here for additional information.

Grantee - Short Description; Funding Recommendation:

Advocates for Bartow's Children, Inc. - Relief for Families and Children Impacted by COVID-19; $339,014.00 America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc. - Addressing Food Insecurity; $5,512,535.00 Atlanta Community Food Bank - Addressing Food Insecurity; $29,586,773.00 Atlanta Habitat for Humanity - Serving Vulnerable Families and Communities; $1,000,000.00 Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. - Keeping Vulnerable Children and Families Safe; $237,000.00 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta - Mentoring Georgia Youth; $2,500,000.00 Buckhead Christian Ministries - Expansion of Emergency Assistance Program; $12,733,480.00 Columbus Consolidated Government - Small Business/Non-Profit Economic Relief ; $4,000,000.00 Cook County Family Connection - Address Health, Economic, Educational Needs of Community Members; $100,000.00 Covenant House Georgia - Comprehensive Support Services for Youth Experiencing Homelessness; $198,200.00 Georgia Department of Economic Development - Combat the Negative Economic Impact of COVID on the Arts; $11,469,500.00 Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, Inc. - Provide Relief to Georgia's Hoteliers ; $150,000,000.00 Georgia World Congress Center Authority - Support for Law Enforcement and Facility Maintenance; $7,464,000.00 Greater Valdosta United Way - Southside Community Resiliency and Recovery Project; $35,000.00 H.O.P.E, Inc. (Helping Other People be Empowered) - Prevent Homelessness of Single-Parent Households; $37,500.00 Hand, Heart, and Soul Project - Restoring Healthy Food Outlets and Providing Trauma Informed Education in Clayton County ; $207,511.70 KidsPeace National Centers of Georgia, Inc. - Workforce Recovery Initiative; $2,696,000.00 Leap Year - Mitigate Learning Loss and Promote Teacher Pipeline; $317,525.00 Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia, Inc. - Address Food Insecurity for Older, Disabled Adults; $1,404,860.00 National Infantry Museum Foundation Inc. - Address Planned Renovations Delayed During Pandemic; $306,760.00 Nobis Works, Inc. - Early Youth Employment Services for Georgia Students with Disabilities; $2,000,000.00 Partners for HOME - COVID-19 Response for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness; $6,875,000.00 Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc. - Address Education and Employment Needs for Unemployed or Underemployed Individuals; $1,990,400.00 Taylor County Board of Commissioners - Nursing Home Assistance; $6,695.95 Technical College System of Georgia - Apprenticeships for Economic Recovery; $4,200,000.00 The Georgia Mountain Food Bank Inc. - Address Food Insecurity; $2,809,117.07 The Salvation Army LaGrange Service Center - Wraparound Services for Families Living in Poverty; $165,344.00 The Summit Counseling Center - Remove Barriers to Mental Health Services for Students; $794,845.00 The Warrior Alliance, Inc. - Continuum of Care for Georgia Veterans, Spouses, and Caregivers; $5,243,450.00 United Way of Central Georgia, Inc. - Tutoring Assistance for Economically and Academically Disadvantaged Students; $722,729.00 United Way of Central Georgia, Inc. - Serve Those Experiencing Homelessness; $3,741,517.00 Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Convention Center & Tourism Authority - Address Negative Economic Impact on Tourism Industry; $415,000.00 Georgia Department of Veterans Services - Helping Georgia’s Veterans Get Back to Work; $6,100,000.00

Funding for these awards derive from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Federal Uniform Guidance rules are applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funds.