CryptoGenius NFT Bento Box featuring: art, music, photography and poetry NFts

We’re delivering a unique showcase of diverse artists and creators in web3 that are challenging the narrative of what an NFT can look like” — Anam Alvi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Crypto Genius: a New NFT Brand, Blazing its Own Path. Women-led, Culture-Driven. Launching May 2022.

Crypto Genius is a new NFT project determined to blaze its own path. In a sea of cookie-cutter utility roadmaps and launch strategies, Crypto Genius is looking past the May drop event and instead, is setting up the foundational elements for a Web 3-native brand that is able to deliver value to its community of young crypto enthusiasts throughout time.

The multi-cultural, women-led team of Crypto Genius is betting on culture to deliver on its promise. Leveraging art, music, fashion and education to deliver unique products and experiences through collaborations, events and product launches, Crypto Genius is creating a crypto brand where NFT technology is the main conduit for such experiences. “We’re delivering a unique showcase of diverse artists and creators in web3 that are challenging the narrative of what an NFT can look like” says Anam Alvi, Crypto Genius Co-Founder. “Our focus is, and always has been, to deliver value for our community by providing exclusive access to these curated products" adds Saanika Venkatesh, Crypto Genius other Co-Founder.

One of the brand’s key initiatives is the NFT Bento Box, a monthly drop of NFT art, music, photography, poetry and more, the first edition of which, will be made available to every CryptoGenius holder, free of charge.

Crypto Genius NFT brand launch will take place in late May 2022. Minted Crypto Geniuses will function as the access pass to the brand’s eco-system of experiences, products and events, providing a utility framework that is aimed at building community, enhancing value and delivering enriching experiences.

Contact: michele@colonnanftadvisory

Twitter: @CryptoGeniusNFT

Website: cryptogeniusnft.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/R67mPF9c