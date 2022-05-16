Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,918 in the last 365 days.

Codey Bill to Prohibit Patient Information From Being Shared with Health Insurance Carriers Advances

Trenton – In an effort to protect residents’ personal medical information from being shared, the Senate Commerce Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Richard Codey that would limit the patient information that behavioral health care providers may disclose to health insurance carriers.

 

“Asking for confidential personal behavioral health information for insurance purposes is not only a breach of privacy but can damage the trust that is so vital between behavioral health professionals and their patients,” said Senator Codey (D-Essex/Morris). “Sometimes, the information insurance companies ask for is deeply personal, and we want to make sure they are not given information beyond that which is reasonably needed. This bill would make certain that this information remains between the patient and their doctor.”

 

The bill, S-704, would restrict the information a mental health care professional could disclose to a health insurance carrier. Under the bill, mental health care professionals would be prohibited from disclosing mental health notes to an insurance carrier or health care payer. The bill would also require a disclaimer that the notes are not required to be shared with carriers or a healthcare payer.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.

You just read:

Codey Bill to Prohibit Patient Information From Being Shared with Health Insurance Carriers Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.