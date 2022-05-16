Codey Bill to Prohibit Patient Information From Being Shared with Health Insurance Carriers Advances

Trenton – In an effort to protect residents’ personal medical information from being shared, the Senate Commerce Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Richard Codey that would limit the patient information that behavioral health care providers may disclose to health insurance carriers.

“Asking for confidential personal behavioral health information for insurance purposes is not only a breach of privacy but can damage the trust that is so vital between behavioral health professionals and their patients,” said Senator Codey (D-Essex/Morris). “Sometimes, the information insurance companies ask for is deeply personal, and we want to make sure they are not given information beyond that which is reasonably needed. This bill would make certain that this information remains between the patient and their doctor.”

The bill, S-704, would restrict the information a mental health care professional could disclose to a health insurance carrier. Under the bill, mental health care professionals would be prohibited from disclosing mental health notes to an insurance carrier or health care payer. The bill would also require a disclaimer that the notes are not required to be shared with carriers or a healthcare payer.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.