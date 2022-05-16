Steelite to Debut “Art of Presentation” Creative Campaign
New Campaign reflects the company’s evolution from plate manufacturer to experience curator.
We know consumers eat with their eyes and operators are not just looking for help setting a table, they’re looking to create a memorable dining experience and tell a story.”NEW CASTLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelite International (“Steelite” or the “Company”), the world’s leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tableware, lighting, and buffet solutions for the global hospitality industry, announced today a new creative campaign, “The Art of Presentation.” The campaign is set to officially launch at the National Restaurant Association Show this upcoming weekend in Chicago, IL.
Since the last Restaurant Show in 2019, Steelite has acquired seven new brands and product lines, distribution rights to three additional companies, and introduced more than 3,500 new SKUs. The new creative campaign aims to better showcase the company’s evolution beyond its plate manufacturing roots. Today, with over 40 brands and 15,000 SKUs, Steelite is the preferred one-stop-shop for unmatched quality and product breadth when curating tabletop experiences.
“We know consumers eat with their eyes,” said President and CEO of Steelite International, John Miles, “and operators are not just looking for help setting a table, they’re looking to create a memorable dining experience and tell a story. At Steelite, we believe in elevating presentation to an art – helping to curate inspired tabletop experiences where shape, color, texture, light, and weight combine to feed the senses and deliver the operator’s vision.”
With the latest acquisitions to the company’s portfolio, Steelite has built a comprehensive collection of offerings for every chef’s need and concept across the globe. From tableware to buffetware and lighting, Steelite will showcase the latest in tabletop concepts at the National Restaurant Show from May 21 to 24 at booths 6612 and 6021. In addition, the company has 12 global showrooms open for hands-on exploration and custom consultation with best-in-class sales reps.
While the new “Art of Presentation” campaign will debut at the National Restaurant Show this weekend, additional creative will roll out to the company’s showrooms, website, social media, events, and more in the coming months.
About Steelite
Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tableware, lighting, and buffet solutions for the global hospitality industry. Steelite core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Hollowick, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, and Aspen Drinkware. In addition to their core brands, Steelite distributes such prominent brands as Mogogo, Rona 5-Star Glass, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, Robert Gordon Pottery, WNK, Anfora, Delfin, and Strahl. Dual headquarters in New Castle, PA, and Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and a 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility and twelve showrooms worldwide enable Steelite to service over 140 countries for more than 50 years. Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com.
Steelite International is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage, and related industries. Arbor acquired Steelite in December 2019 and has made significant investments to grow the business both organically and through acquisitions.
The Art of Presentation