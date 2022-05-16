Governor Abbott Appoints Trapp As Presiding Judge Of The Second Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Trapp as Presiding Judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region, effective May 21, 2022, for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Robert Trapp of Coldspring is the current San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney and will serve in that position until June 30th upon his retirement. He has served as the District Attorney since July 2014, and was originally appointed to the position in January 1990 before being appointed to the 411th District Court for Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto Counties, where he served from November 1995 until December 2012. Additionally, he served as the San Jacinto County Attorney from January 1984 until December 1989. He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the State Bar of Texas, and a former member of its Judicial Section. Additionally, he is president of United Methodist Men and a former volunteer for Care/Share Missions, Inc. Trapp received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.