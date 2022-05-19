PopUp Personalized E-Learning Platform Offers 8-12 Graders FREE Access to Online ELA and Math Lessons
E-Learning Market’s Only Platform Matching Teaching and Learning Preferences, Transforms Learning By Supporting Students’ Individual NeedsMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PopUp EduTech, Inc. –the market’s only personalized, K-12 e-learning platform matching teaching and learning preferences supporting students’ individual learning needs– today announced a limited-time FREE access to its 8-12 grade English Language Arts (ELA) and Math lessons. Students can subscribe to the platform, browse the library of PopUp School’s categorized online lessons, complete an assessment to determine their learning preferences, and gain unlimited access to full lessons for FREE. The interactive platform allows students the option to rate teachers and lessons and offer feedback. Teachers can invite their students to take a learning preference assessment, then use the platform’s innovative tools to design their lessons to better match the dominant learning preferences in their classroom–all for FREE.
The report, Mapping the Global Learning Crisis: Despite record enrollments in school worldwide, learning is limited, [Angrist, N., Djankov, S., Goldberg, P., and Patrinos, H. (2022) Education Next, 22(2), 50-56.], detailing student achievement data, found greater school enrollments “have been followed by little to no growth in learning in most parts of the world.” The report concluded: “Countries need to provide students with more than just access to school. Around the world, citizens need the educational experiences that promote higher levels of learning to ensure global prosperity in the twenty-first century.”
“The pandemic’s lingering global disruptions to daily school learning has left students, for the most part, behind and below their grade levels and in need of supplementary learning resources. By offering our categorized online lessons designed in various learning preferences, we hope to boost learning, and increase not only student engagement, but impactful learning,” says Suren Aloyan, Co-Founder and CEO of PopUp EduTech, among 2021 World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders “shaping the future,” a serial EdTech entrepreneur, and Founding President of the award-winning, Armenia-based Dasaran Ed-Tech Company, which has a user- base of over 1.2 million.
For further information, interested students and teachers can contact the PopUp School team at contact@popupschool.com.
About PopUp EduTech School
PopUp EduTech Inc. is the market’s only personalized, K-12 e-learning platform matching teaching and learning preferences, supporting learners’ individual needs. Launched in 2021 by a team of veteran SaaS, pedagogy, and EdTech experts with global perspectives and insight on teaching, learning, and 21st-century digital education, PopUp facilitates the delivery of highly impactful teaching and individualized learning experiences. To learn more about PopUp EduTech, visit https://www.popupschool.com/ and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for the latest updates.
