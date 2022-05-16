Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,964 in the last 365 days.

Cimbar Performance Minerals to Announce Price Increase Across Product Lines

UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHATSWORTH, GA - Cimbar Performance Minerals, Inc. (CPM), a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., announced today a price increase up to 10% across all product lines, including talc, barium sulfate, and alumina trihydrate. The price increase will be effective July 1, 2022, or as current contracts allow.

Logistic costs have soared due to rising ocean freight, barging, demurrage charges, trucking and labor rates. Passing on a portion of these costs allows Cimbar to remain a strong, reliable supplier to customers. Cimbar will continue to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability.

CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS
Cimbar Performance Minerals is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA USA, Cimbar produces industrial minerals at 16 production sites in the USA, Mexico, China, and Pakistan.

Media Contact:
Whitney Noonan
Cimbar Performance Minerals 49 Jackson Lake Rd.
Suite O
Chatsworth, GA 30705
Phone: 706-695-3899 x 1016
Mobile: 678-800-2223
wnoonan@cimbar.com www.cimbar.com

###

Whitney Noonan
Cimbar Performance Minerals
+1 706-695-3899
email us here

You just read:

Cimbar Performance Minerals to Announce Price Increase Across Product Lines

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.