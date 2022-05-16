Cimbar Performance Minerals to Announce Price Increase Across Product Lines
EINPresswire.com/ -- CHATSWORTH, GA - Cimbar Performance Minerals, Inc. (CPM), a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., announced today a price increase up to 10% across all product lines, including talc, barium sulfate, and alumina trihydrate. The price increase will be effective July 1, 2022, or as current contracts allow.
Logistic costs have soared due to rising ocean freight, barging, demurrage charges, trucking and labor rates. Passing on a portion of these costs allows Cimbar to remain a strong, reliable supplier to customers. Cimbar will continue to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability.
CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS
Cimbar Performance Minerals is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA USA, Cimbar produces industrial minerals at 16 production sites in the USA, Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
Media Contact:
Whitney Noonan
Cimbar Performance Minerals 49 Jackson Lake Rd.
Suite O
Chatsworth, GA 30705
Phone: 706-695-3899 x 1016
Mobile: 678-800-2223
wnoonan@cimbar.com www.cimbar.com
Whitney Noonan
