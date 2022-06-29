CADENAS and Kubotek Partner to Enhance KeyCreator Efficiency with Digital Catalogs of Purchased Components
With integrating 3Dfindit.com, KeyCreator users have now access to millions of 3D CAD models from renowned manufacturers.
The 3Dfindit.com integration will be a productivity boost for many KeyCreator users who will also appreciate the flexibility afforded by the simple implementation.”MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubotek3D and CADENAS announced a partnership to provide KeyCreator mechanical and manufacturing design users access to an enormous selection of 3D and 2D component geometry from 3Dfindit.com, the technical search engine powered by CADENAS. From a function built into KeyCreator, the data for millions of parts, from thousands of manufacturer catalogs, is available for download directly into an active KeyCreator session.
— Ram Eswaran, Kubotek3D CTO/COO
Free access to thousands of CAD catalogs speeds up design process
By incorporating accurate models of components from up-to-date catalogs directly into designs, KeyCreator CAD users save hours and potential mistakes over drawing the components manually. The extensive 3Dfindit.com catalogs, preview and search capabilities save further time over hunting for data across various component manufacturer sites. “KeyCreator users will appreciate the flexibility afforded by the 3Dfindit.com integration,” says Ram Eswaran, CTO at Kubotek. "This integration will be a productivity boost for many KeyCreator users who will also appreciate the flexibility afforded by the simple implementation."
Downloaded component data is opened into a new CKD file to allow users to insert it directly into designs and save into a library as needed with just a few clicks. Insertion could be as a simple copy of geometry onto a layer or as multiple linked part references to reduce assembly size. Either way, the user can quickly re-define the insertion origin point and orientation during the insertion/copy step using standard KeyCreator capabilities. The direct open of a CKD file also saves hassles with updating file paths or copying files from the browser’s download folder.
Visual search engine 3Dfindit.com helps to reduce time-to-market significantly
Engineers are often tied up with time-consuming non-constructive tasks. They spend approximately 27% of their time searching for product information. 3Dfindit.com, the search engine for digital component data, was developed to significantly reduce search times and to increase efficiency in engineering. “With 3Dfindit.com inside KeyCreator, engineers gain intuitive search methods such as 3D Shape Search, Sketch Search, Color Search or Topology Search, making it easier to find the exact part they are looking for,” explains Jürgen Heimbach, CEO of CADENAS. The search functions are tailor made to suit the needs of CAD users and therefore saves valuable time by enabling engineers to find and deploy approved parts instead of recreating them manually. “3Dfindit.com ensures that users of KeyCreator can concentrate on developing innovative products instead of manually entering and verifying meta data,” explains Heimbach.
About 3Dfindit.com
3Dfindit.com is a visual search engine developed by the expert for digital CAD catalogs CADENAS. Engineers, purchasers, and architects worldwide use the search engine to find and download millions of manufacturers verified 3D CAD and BIM models. The site experiences over 600 million CAD downloads each year.
About Kubotek3D
Kubotek3D empowers the supply chain with the right design information by delivering core precision 3D technologies and easy-to-use software products. This strategy allows product definition geometry, no matter where it originated, to be used to speed time to market, reduce costs and improve quality. Many of the world's most advanced, complex aerospace component manufacturers rely on Kubotek3D to assure precise part definitions are exchanged correctly between engineering systems.
Kubotek3D is a division of Kubotek USA, Inc. with development and support staff based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Kubotek USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange) with headquarters in Osaka, Japan. Kubotek software brands include KeyCreator MfgCAD, K-Compare and K-Display multi-CAD utilities, and the Kubotek Kosmos 3D framework. For more information see, www.kubotek3d.com.
Kubotek Kosmos, KeyCreator, K-Compare, and K-Display are trademarks of Kubotek Corporation.
3Dfindit.com Integration in KeyCreator Pro