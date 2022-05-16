Governor appoints secretary of Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Monday the appointment of David Dye as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM).

“David is coming into his new role at a critical time for our state, as wildfires continue to burn and New Mexicans are displaced,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “He brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, and David is a proven leader who has all the tools necessary to prepare and respond to any emergency our state may face. I also want to thank Deputy Chief of Staff Diego Arencón for his leadership in serving as the acting secretary.”

“I am grateful to the governor for this opportunity, and I am ready to hit the ground running to take the lead on the incredible work the state has been doing throughout the wildfire events,” said Secretary Dye. “I am honored to join the DHSEM team and look forward to continuing to serve New Mexicans.”

Dye most recently worked at the Santa Fe County Emergency Management office, where he crafted the county’s new emergency operations plan and led a large-scale wildfire exercise. He previously served as a Navy director of training in Florida, where he led the Navy’s preparation and response for hurricanes Dorian and Isaias in 2019 and 2020. He also served in several overseas roles with the U.S. Navy, most recently as the Director of Strategy for the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa from 2017 to 2019.

Secretary Dye begins in his new role today.