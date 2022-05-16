Construction prompts daytime lane closures on US 31 in Maury Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a closure of US 31/SR 7 for pipe work Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18.

The road will be closed in both directions from Sheegog Lane to Neeley Hollow Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day while TDOT crews replace two concrete pipes underneath the road.

A signed detour will utilize State Route 50 to I-65 to SR 129. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.