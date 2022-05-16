GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES STATE RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THE BUFFALO COMMUNITY IN RESPONSE TO HORRIFIC SHOOTING AT TOPS SUPERMARKET

$2.8 Million in Funding Available from the New York State Office of Victim Services for Additional Services to Victims and Families

Office of Victim Services Staff Will be in Buffalo this Week to Help Victims and Families Access Financial Assistance and Offer Service Providers Details About How to Obtain Funding

Ride Share Services Offering Free Rides to and from Buffalo Supermarkets to Address "Food Desert" While Shooting Site Remains Closed

NY Project Hope Line Available for Crisis Counseling at 844-863-9314

National Action Network Will Help with Costs of Funerals for All 10 Victims of Tragic, Hate-Filled Shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced resources to support the Buffalo community in response to the horrific shooting at Tops Supermarket, including additional state investments, rides to local grocery stores, and funding to cover funeral expenses for victims.

"The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need," Governor Hochul said. "The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them."

Governor Hochul has directed that $2.8 million in federal and state funding be available to provide additional services and support to individuals and families affected by the shooting. The state Office of Victim Services (OVS) will administer the funding from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, and the state's Community Violence Intervention Act, which annually designates a portion of the state's federal Victims of Crime Act funding for programs serving communities hardest hit by gun violence.

OVS staff will be in Buffalo this week to help victims and families obtain financial assistance and provide information about how service providers can access the additional funding to expand services and support for victims of violence. OVS staff will be set up in a closed location accessible only to victims and their families in order to protect victims' privacy and preserve confidentiality. The agency provides a critical safety net and can pay for expenses resulting from a crime when individuals have no other way to pay for them, including funeral and burial expenses, medical and counseling costs, among other expenses, and can assist victims and families with lost wages and loss of support.

The Office of Victim Services can cover funeral and burial expenses up to $6,000. National Action Network has offered to cover any additional funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the shooting and New York State is closely coordinating to ensure that the money is getting to those who need it.

Additionally, Governor Hochul is announcing a partnership with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide rides to and from local grocery stores; the site of the shooting was located in a so-called "food desert" and served as the lone supermarket within walking distance for many Buffalonians. Riders in the zip codes 14208 and 14209 can receive a free ride up $20 to and from two local grocery stores: Tops Friendly Markets (425 Niagara Street, Buffalo) and Price Rite (250 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo). Lyft riders can use the code 'BuffaloLyftUp' in the Lyft app and Uber will announce a code for riders shortly.