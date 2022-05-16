Submit Release
May 16 – May 22, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, May 16

No public events

Tuesday, May 17

No public events

Wednesday, May 18

10:40 a.m.  Throw first pitch at “Prevention Kids Day” Location:    Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m.       Host “500 day” lunch with cabinet and staff Location:    West steps of Capitol

2 p.m.         Hold press conference and install new time capsule at the Capitol Location:    Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6 p.m.         Attend private reception for 500 days event Location:    University of Utah Law School, Room 6500

6:30 p.m.    “500 Days” interview with Jason Perry Location:    University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, May 19

10 a.m.       Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location:    PBS Utah studio MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m.       Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show  Location:    Gold Room

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board Location:    Virtual meeting

6 p.m.         Attend 2022 Giant in our City  Location:    The Grand America Hotel, The Grand Ballroom, 555 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

Friday, May 20 

9 a.m.         Speak at the Board of Higher Education Location:    The Gateway 60 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m.  Tour Davis School District Catalyst Campus Location:    1265 Sportsplex Dr., Kaysville

12 p.m.       Speak at Utah Press Association Location:    Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray

6 p.m.         Attend Granger High School Summer Games Opening Ceremonies Location:    Granger High School, 3580 S. 3600 West, West Valley City

Saturday, May 21

5 p.m.         Attend Mascot Miracles Foundation Masquerade Ball Location:    The Grand Building at the State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, May 16

8:30 a.m.    Swear in members of the Judicial Nominating Commission  Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting Location:    Rampton Room

11:30 a.m.  Interview with Route Fifty Location:    Virtual

Tuesday, May 17

International trade mission to Germany

Wednesday, May 18

3 p.m. Meet with Gilles Francois, the head of humanitarian assistance and emergency response in Europe for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

4:30 p.m.    Meet with Miriam Schroer at Fresenius Medical Care Location:    Bad Homburg, Germany

Thursday, May 19

8:30 a.m.    Visit the SAP Experience Center Location:    Walldorf, Germany

11:45 a.m.  Meet with Klaus Peter Gushurst at Price Waterhouse Cooper Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

2 p.m.         Meet with World Trade Center Utah partners via the United States Commercial Service Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

4 p.m.          Visit SGT German Private Equity Location:     Frankfurt, Germany

5:30 p.m.     Attend Eurowings Discover and Utah Office of Tourism event kicking off the inaugural non-stop flight between Frankfurt and Salt Lake City Location:     Frankfurt, Germany

Friday, May 20

8 a.m.         Visit German Caritas Association, a Catholic welfare association Location:    Freiburg, Germany

9 a.m.         Visit Staxter Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

10 a.m.       Visit Fraport AG Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

12 p.m.       Meet with Eurowings Discover executive team Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.         Tour Frankfurt Airport Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

3 p.m.         Attend Utah trade delegation farewell dinner Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday, May 22 

6:30 p.m.    Attend reception with FAM-Media   |Location:    Frankfurt, Germany

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

May 16 – May 22, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

