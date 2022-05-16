May 16 – May 22, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, May 16
No public events
Tuesday, May 17
No public events
Wednesday, May 18
10:40 a.m. Throw first pitch at “Prevention Kids Day” Location: Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Host “500 day” lunch with cabinet and staff Location: West steps of Capitol
2 p.m. Hold press conference and install new time capsule at the Capitol Location: Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6 p.m. Attend private reception for 500 days event Location: University of Utah Law School, Room 6500
6:30 p.m. “500 Days” interview with Jason Perry Location: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, May 19
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah studio MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board Location: Virtual meeting
6 p.m. Attend 2022 Giant in our City Location: The Grand America Hotel, The Grand Ballroom, 555 S. Main St., Salt Lake City
Friday, May 20
9 a.m. Speak at the Board of Higher Education Location: The Gateway 60 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Tour Davis School District Catalyst Campus Location: 1265 Sportsplex Dr., Kaysville
12 p.m. Speak at Utah Press Association Location: Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State St., Murray
6 p.m. Attend Granger High School Summer Games Opening Ceremonies Location: Granger High School, 3580 S. 3600 West, West Valley City
Saturday, May 21
5 p.m. Attend Mascot Miracles Foundation Masquerade Ball Location: The Grand Building at the State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, May 16
8:30 a.m. Swear in members of the Judicial Nominating Commission Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Interview with Route Fifty Location: Virtual
Tuesday, May 17
International trade mission to Germany
Wednesday, May 18
3 p.m. Meet with Gilles Francois, the head of humanitarian assistance and emergency response in Europe for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Location: Frankfurt, Germany
4:30 p.m. Meet with Miriam Schroer at Fresenius Medical Care Location: Bad Homburg, Germany
Thursday, May 19
8:30 a.m. Visit the SAP Experience Center Location: Walldorf, Germany
11:45 a.m. Meet with Klaus Peter Gushurst at Price Waterhouse Cooper Location: Frankfurt, Germany
2 p.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah partners via the United States Commercial Service Location: Frankfurt, Germany
4 p.m. Visit SGT German Private Equity Location: Frankfurt, Germany
5:30 p.m. Attend Eurowings Discover and Utah Office of Tourism event kicking off the inaugural non-stop flight between Frankfurt and Salt Lake City Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Friday, May 20
8 a.m. Visit German Caritas Association, a Catholic welfare association Location: Freiburg, Germany
9 a.m. Visit Staxter Location: Frankfurt, Germany
10 a.m. Visit Fraport AG Location: Frankfurt, Germany
12 p.m. Meet with Eurowings Discover executive team Location: Frankfurt, Germany
3 p.m. Tour Frankfurt Airport Location: Frankfurt, Germany
3 p.m. Attend Utah trade delegation farewell dinner Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Sunday, May 22
6:30 p.m. Attend reception with FAM-Media |Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Download a copy of this schedule here.
