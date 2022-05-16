Poet and Artist Dr. Olga Zbarskaya Revolutionizes Creative Thinking
Dr. Olga Zbarskaya wields her poems and art to stimulate creative thinking that changes and improves lives worldwide
Start small because we can already find creativity in little things. Once you practice creative thinking, it becomes easier to overcome your fears and self-limitations.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A woman's strength has no boundaries; it isn't something to be underestimated. As Michelle Obama said, "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." Dr. Olga Zbarskaya embodies the spirit of a powerful woman who uses creative thinking as her tool in solving challenges in life. She is the founder and CEO of OZCREDO, an Institute of Creative Thinking that provides training and professional development, mind booster art, and creativity workshops. Her expertise in creative thinking led to the creation of her international book, "Brainstorm! Practice for Unrestricted Imagination and Original Thought," which became the first reference for higher education.
Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Dr. Olga moved to America in 1996 and pursued her passion for art and science. Today, she has an impressive list of accolades for her inspiring poems and beautiful works of art, bagging international awards. Her skills remain unsurpassed by others since she is among the few who could capture the quintessence of creative thinking to its very core. Dr. Olga continues to hone her craft and share her talents through poetry recitals, one of which recently happened last May 1, 2022, celebrating the importance of poetry in our culture. She partners with ZavoMediaPR Group, a global PR agency based in New York that firmly supports her vision of inspiring people to become creative thinkers and embrace open-mindedness with confidence. In this interview, we're pleased to gain exciting insights from the creative genius and discover her ability to see things from a unique perspective.
LIANA ZAVO: As an artist for over two decades, why do you think creative thinking is vital to society?
OLGA ZBARSKAYA: Creative thinking is the ability to create something new and original through unlimited imagination. We live in a rapidly changing environment, so we need to adapt quickly to changes and solve problems. I believe that everyone should practice creative thinking because it empowers us to become more confident and creative in achieving our goals.
We're used to having this "boxed mindset" that forces us to have limited choices. I want to change that thought process with creative thinking: it helps us look at the same problem differently. Many people don't know how to do that, so I've developed comprehensive tools, training, and workshops to assist people from all walks of life. It helps them find a way of perceiving the world through the prism of vivid images and new patterns. It is called Mind Booster Art, and it's one of my recent innovations aside from poetry.
LZ: That's amazing! When you started your journey as a poet, who inspired you and made you see the world in a different light?
OZ: Many notable poets influenced my thinking, such as Shakespeare, Emily Dickinson, and Edgar Allan Poe. Poe has intriguing comparisons in his poems that inspire metaphorical thinking and creative imagination. Since I was young, I've always enjoyed writing, and reading these classical and contemporary works from talented poets helped evolve my masterpieces periodically.
LZ: You are not only a poet; you're also a doctor with extensive knowledge and experience. Would you say that poetry affects the subconscious mind?
OZ: Absolutely! Poetry impacts the way you think; it calms the brain chemistry. Studies have proven how it awakens the mind and boosts imagination. Attending a poetry recital may feel like a magical experience for most people. They suddenly become reawakened and inspired to do something after being dormant for a long time. Some who were in tremendous pain and had issues with socialization and self-expression gained positive energy and healing that improved their mood.
LZ: The month of May celebrates Mental Health Awareness and Mother's Day. What programs do you offer to champion and honor our hard-working mothers?
As a tribute to their selflessness and compassion, we designed special programs for moms and people of certain professions who are anxious and stressed, overwhelmed from work, and suffer from head, neck, or shoulder problems. Our talented trainers are ready to facilitate creative yoga and movement classes combined with music, art, and other events. We also offer virtual classes to expand our coverage so that people from various countries can participate. Our diverse list of activities can help them channel their anxiety and frustration into something positive so they can relax, enjoy, and have fun.
LZ: What is your special message to our readers looking into self-exploration and reinvention?
OZ: The takeaway is to be more creative. Start small because we can already find creativity in little things. Once you practice creative thinking, it becomes easier to overcome your fears and self-limitations. You don't have to think outside the box because there is no box - it's your perception of your limitations. If you stop creating your box, you will be more successful, creative, and healthier.
Through creative thinking, Dr. Olga paves the golden trail of hope and confidence for a better future. Having helped and changed lives through her groundbreaking techniques and innovations, she plans on expanding her influence to reach more people. "Creativity will assist you in handling difficult situations, communicating effectively, and making better decisions. It will help you celebrate an inventive way of living life every day," Dr. Olga revealed. Her desire for progress becomes a beacon of inspiration for everyone to behold.
