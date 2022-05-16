hiTechMODA Announces "City to City" Fashion Show
Award winning production team, hiTechMODA, announces first ever fashion show in Charlotte, North Carolina.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiTechMODA based in NYC, decided to get their production on the road to look for new talent. Producer, PS Privette says, “there is so much talent in our country, we have taken our production on the road and we are very excited!! I spent much of my childhood growing up in North Carolina with my father’s family and I’ve always loved it.” That’s why hiTechMODA will be presenting our latest upcoming fashion show at the Merino Mill Event Center, Morrisville, NC recently awarded with a “Great Transformation Award” on June 3-4, 2022 featuring local and national designers.
Award winning hiTechMODA, the number one independent production company, is thrilled to bring “City to City” to Charlotte for the first time ever! City to City will be showcasing local designers, models, and Empire Beauty School in Charlotte.
Local designers who are showing: Marc Defang, www.marcdefang.com; up and coming designer Lauren Wall Design, @Lauren_Wall_Designs; Melanie Caballero Couture, @melanie.hautecouture
Our designer list continues with Nita Belles Closet, Wilmington, NC, @nitabellesclose; STL Boutique, NYC (ADD WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA) EiffelBleu Boutique NYC, FB: EiffelBleu; Glam2Glo Designz, NYC,(ADD WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA) Vixxen, Virginia @AyVixxen; Vivid Emporium, www.vividemporium.com
Lead Photographer, Sebastian, Rebel Photography, Charlotte, NC
Strategic Partner The Charlotte Fashion Collective
Showtimes are: Friday at 9:00am-1:00pm MODA Masterclass
4pm Fashion Show With designs from
Nita Belles Closet
STL Boutique
EiffelBleu Boutique
Saturday at 10:00am Super MODA Model Competition
1:00pm Fashion Show with designs from
Nita Belles Closet
Glam2Go Designz
Marc Defang New York
3:00pm
EiffelBleu Boutique
STL Boutique
6:00pm
Lauren Walls Designs
Marc Defang New York
Vixxen
Melanie Caballero Couture
Tickets currently are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hitechmoda-charlotte-tickets-317391184577
Calling all Brides. Make your pinterest board come alive. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, hiTechMODA will produce a wedding showcase from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Over 60 vendors, Emma Modeling Agency, Charlotte models showcasing the new bridal collection.
If you attend our fashion shows on Friday or Saturday, save your ticket and enter our bridal show at no cost!
