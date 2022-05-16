VPNcheck.org Reports The Acquisition of Comparitech.com by U.S. Company Aura.com
Digital Privacy Company Purchases British Comparison Website In Deal Valued Between $50-$100MBOSTON, MA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VPNcheck.org reports the recent acquisition of Comparitech.com by Aura.com. Aura Inc., the owner of VPN service Hotspot Shield, is a United States digital privacy company that offers protection from financial fraud and identity theft while facilitating online device security. Comparitech, purchased by Aura, is a pro-consumer British website that offers reviews, tools, and comparisons. Founded in 2016 by Richard Patterson, Comparitech has served consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, and worldwide. Comparitech primarily tests and reviews VPNs services and various other products, including network monitoring tools, antivirus software, password managers, and ID theft protection. In October 2021, Aura Inc. acquired Comparitech Ltd via its British subsidy AnchorFree Ltd. VPNcheck.org is announcing this previously unreported deal.
Comparitech Ltd has documented stellar performance in recent years with its revenue numbers and high-profit margins of 66%. According to its financial year ending in January of 2021, Comparitech’s reported revenues were 14.801.493£ with a net profit after taxation of 9.848.550£. The deal between Aura Inc and Comparitech Ltd has an estimated value of between fifty and one-hundred million dollars. As documented in the company’s official documents, Hari Ravichandra, the founder and CEO of Aura, has relieved Patterson of his role as managing director of Comparitech. Following this acquisition, Aura has upgraded its digital security offerings with a similar model to its competitor, Kape Technologies PLC. Kape Technologies PLC owns multiple VPN brands, including ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, CyberGhost, Zenmate, and comparison website vpnmentor.com.
Following the purchase of Comparitech, Aura is in a competitive position with multiple VPN brands of its own. In addition to owning a VPN comparison website, comparitech.com, Aura holds a range of VPN brands, including Hotspot Shield, Betternet, VPN 360, and Ultra VPN. The VPN space has continued to consolidate as Nord Security, legally registered as Nordsec Ltd, merged with Dutch VPN provider Surfshark B.V. in February 2022. This merger follows the acquisition of AtlasVPN by Nord Security in October 2021. To learn more about Aura’s purchase of Comparitech and stay up to date with breaking news in the VPN industry, visit https://www.vpncheck.org.
Dr. Frederik Lipfert
VPNcheck.org
frederik.lipfert@vpncheck.org