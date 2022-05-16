Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Review | Clinical Trial Analysis by DelveInsight

First-line therapies in the treatment of Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) currently consist of chemotherapy, combining a platinum drug with either etoposide or irinotecan as a possible alternative. New treatments are under development in order to improve the prognosis of ES-SCLC. There are approximately more than 35+ companies investigating the potential therapies for the treatment of ES-SCLC including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, BeiGene, Hoffmann-La Roche, Lee's Pharmaceutical, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 38+ pipeline therapies for Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment. Leading Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer companies such as Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henilus Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, Xcovery Holding Company, LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, BeiGene, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Qilu Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Innovent Biologics, Kartos Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amgen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, Eli Lilly and company, Impact Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Pfizer, Genprex and others are evaluating novel small cell lung cancer treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel small cell lung cancer treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include LY 2510924, Tiragolumab, BMS-986012, Serplulimab, SYHA1807, BNT411, XmAb18087, Vorolanib, AL3810, LP002, CC-90011, Tremelimumab, ZKAB001, Pembrolizumab, Guadecitabine, KRT-232, Pegzilarginase, Bomedemstat, Tarlatamab , Toripalimab, LY3295668, IMP4297, LY01610, Talazoparib, AK112, RP12146, Sintilimab, and others.

, and others. In April 2022 , Shanghai Henlius Biotech , announced that the New Drug Application of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the company, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung cancer (ES-SCLC) has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Henlius has also planned to file MAA in the EU in 2022. In April 2022, FDA has granted Orphan-Drug Designation for HANSIZHUANG for the treatment of SCLC, benefiting the continuous development of HANSIZHUANG.

, , announced that the of (serplulimab), a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the company, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung cancer (ES-SCLC) has been by the (NMPA). Henlius has also planned to file MAA in the EU in 2022. In April 2022, FDA has granted for for the treatment of SCLC, benefiting the continuous development of HANSIZHUANG. In March 2022 , Akesobio entered into a collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences to conduct a Phase Ib/II clinical study of combination therapy of Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, AK104) and Chiauranib (a highly selective Aurora B/VEGFR/PDGFR /c-Kit/CSF1R inhibitor) in patients with ES-SCLC which progressed on combination therapy of platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L) 1 inhibitor as first-line treatment.

, entered into a with to conduct a Phase Ib/II clinical study of of (PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, AK104) and (a highly selective Aurora B/VEGFR/PDGFR /c-Kit/CSF1R inhibitor) in patients with ES-SCLC which progressed on combination therapy of platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L) 1 inhibitor as first-line treatment. In October 2021 , Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals reported positive data of a Phase III study, demonstrating that the investigational anti-PD-L1 mAb adebrelimab (SHR-1316) in combination with etoposide and carboplatin (EC) compared with placebo in combination with EC met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) as first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Hengrui has submitted a pre-New Drug Application meeting request to China National Medical Products Administration based on the positive data.

, reported of a study, demonstrating that the investigational anti-PD-L1 mAb (SHR-1316) in combination with etoposide and carboplatin (EC) compared with placebo in combination with EC met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) as first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Hengrui has submitted a meeting request to based on the positive data. BioNTech is evaluating BNT411 as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors and in combination with atezolizumab, carboplatin and etoposide in patients with chemotherapy-naïve extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. In July 2021, BNT411 demonstrated an acceptable safety profile at all doses tested as a monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab, carboplatin and etoposide.

is evaluating as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors and in with in patients with chemotherapy-naïve extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. In July 2021, BNT411 an profile at all doses tested as a monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab, carboplatin and etoposide. In March 2021, China’s National Medical Products Administration cleared Lee’s Pharm to conduct a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double blinded, parallel-group clinical trial of Socazolimab (anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, formerly known as ZKAB001) combined with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

The Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape.

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is a cancer that has progressed to other parts of the body, such as the other lung or the brain. Without the treatment, the typical Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer life expectancy is two to four months. With treatment, the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer life expectancy climbs to six to twelve months, with a 5-year survival rate of up to 4%.

In the early stage, the person will not have Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer symptoms. But, as cancer advances, people may develop a chronic cough or recurring lung infections. Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer symptoms are classified as those affecting the lungs, those induced by para neoplastic syndromes (abnormal immunological or hormone activity triggered by the tumor), and those associated with metastasis.

Among the major Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer causes include smoking. The Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosis include several tests such as laboratory test, biopsy, chest x-ray, CT scan, physical exam, sputum cytology, bronchoscopy, and others. The preferred Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment strategy for the patients is a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs.

A snapshot of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Serplulimab Shanghai Henlius Biotech Preregistration Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Tiragolumab Hoffmann-La Roche Phase III TIGIT protein inhibitors Intravenous Socazolimab Lee's Pharmaceutical Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous Tislelizumab BeiGene Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous AL3810 Haihe Biopharma Phase II/III Angiogenesis inhibitors; Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Proto oncogene proteins c raf inhibitors; Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral QL1706 Qilu Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous BMS-986012 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Fucosyl GM1 ganglioside inhibitors Intravenous BNT411 BioNTech Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 7 agonists Intravenous XmAb18087 Xencor Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal

Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, TIGIT protein inhibitors, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor-alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor-beta receptor antagonists, Proto-oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Proto-oncogene proteins c raf inhibitors, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists

Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, TIGIT protein inhibitors, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor-alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor-beta receptor antagonists, Proto-oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Proto-oncogene proteins c raf inhibitors, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Key Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies : Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henilus Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, Xcovery Holding Company, LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, BeiGene, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Qilu Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Innovent Biologics, Kartos Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amgen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, Eli Lilly and company, Impact Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Pfizer, Genprex and others.

: Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henilus Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, Xcovery Holding Company, LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, BeiGene, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Qilu Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Innovent Biologics, Kartos Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amgen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, Eli Lilly and company, Impact Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Pfizer, Genprex and others. Key Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies: LY 2510924, Tiragolumab, BMS-986012, Serplulimab, SYHA1807, BNT411, XmAb18087, Vorolanib, AL3810, LP002, CC-90011, Tremelimumab, Ipilimumab, ZKAB001, Pembrolizumab, Guadecitabine, KRT-232, Pegzilarginase, Bomedemstat, Tarlatamab, Toripalimab, LY3295668, IMP4297, LY01610, Talazoparib, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 Serplulimab: Shanghai Henlius Biotech 7. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Tislelizumab: BeiGene 8. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 BMS-986012: Bristol-Myers Squibb 9. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 AK112: Akesobio 10. Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

