Registration opens for National Veteran Business Development Council-Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect, August 9.
2022 NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect Conference provides access and opportunity to empower veteran entrepreneurship.
National Veteran Business Development Council is proud to partner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for its 6th annual conference.
2022 NVBDC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect is one of our premier conferences that continues NVBDC’s legacy hosting the largest gathering of certified veteran business owners in one location.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 NVBDC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect is National Veteran Business Development Council’s 6th annual matchmaking conference partnering with The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Yes, it's virtual on August 9, 2022.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
The conference is open to all veteran business owners, corporations, and resource partners. You do not need to be NVBDC Certified or a NVBDC Corporate Member to attend. We want all veteran business owners and corporations to understand the value of NVBDC and our certification. NVBDC opens doors through our corporate members with access and opportunities for NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Our conference is a chance for all to take part in creating opportunities through NVBDC’s mission and initiatives offering the highest level of veteran business certification to empower entrepreneurial endeavors.
The first step is to register for the conference. We have applied customized fees for our NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs, Resource Partners, NVBDC’s MVO Task Force Members, and NVBDC Corporate Members. NVBDC has also constructed a fee scale for non-certified veteran businesses and non-corporate members. High-level presentations, networking, and 1:1 matchmaking are worth every dollar spent to gain access and build business relationships.
NVBDC knows that registration can be somewhat cumbersome and confusing with all the options and features available. In previous years, the feedback we received has helped us build a new registration system for the 2022 NVBDC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect.
• Event Registration and 1:1 Matchmaking is now a package price for all attendees
• Business overview, NAICS codes, product, and/or service keywords are only asked to be entered 1 time per registration to participate in the 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions
• Register as a group or individually
“2022 NVBDC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect is one of our premier conferences. The features available to all attendees on the virtual platform continue NVBDC’s legacy of hosting the largest gathering of certified veteran business owners in one location. NVBDC is Veterans helping Veterans, providing access and opportunity to empower veteran entrepreneurship,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC’s conference virtual platform, EventDex, will use the information collected in the mandatory fields and any optional fields to create individual profiles that will help provide a meaningful and productive conference experience.
It is very important to have all information before starting your registration to complete everything within a one-hour timeframe. Be sure you have all your company information ready to go, including a capability statement with a maximum of 5 MB, all applicable NAICS codes (you can enter multiple NAICS codes appropriate for your business), primary business category, and product and/or services key words (you can enter multiple keywords appropriate for your business). Be prepared, so you don’t worry about the time limit.
We also want to help you understand the registration process (first step) and what will come next.
The selections you make during registration will determine what steps will come next. All attendees will be provided with instructions to set up 1:1 matchmaking appointments. Corporations will receive an email with the instructions first. 1 week before the event, all attendees will receive an email with the instructions; please be patient.
Technically speaking, we know this can be a little overwhelming! We have our event team and technical assistance standing by to help you. If you have overall conference questions, please reach out to Gretchen Zito, Director of Marketing and Communications (gzito@nvbdc.org), and Amy Applewhite, Executive Assistant to the CEO (aapplewhite@nvbdc.org ). If you need technical assistance during registration, please email our EventDex team: support@eventdex.com
NVBDC is excited to open registration for 2022 NVBDC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Connect, and we look forward to virtually hosting you on August 9, 2022.
NVBDC’s Mission Statement: NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and operational control.
Any Questions, go to www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED | (888) 237-8434
