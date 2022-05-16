Omega 3 PUFA Market Analysis By Industry Share, New Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness about the health benefits provided by omega-3 PUFA and shift in preference from curative healthcare to preventive healthcare

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Extensive use of omega-3 PUFA in dietary supplements and infant formula” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global omega-3 PUFA market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The projected growth figures are attributed to increasing awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3, a shift in preference from curative healthcare to preventive healthcare, and favorable government regulations.

Clinical studies have shown the preventive and therapeutic effects of omega-3 PUFAs on various illnesses such as coronary heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and inflammatory diseases. There is an increasing demand for omega-3 in functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, animal feed & pet food. The commercial production processes, in turn, is expected to drive market’s growth during the forecast period.

Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Omega 3 PUFA Market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Omega 3 PUFA Market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Omega 3 PUFA Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies in the omega-3 PUFA market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Golden Omega S.A., Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oil, Royal DSM, Solutex GC, Pharma Marine AS, and Arista Industries, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, GC Rieber Oils, a Norwegian producer of marine-derived omega-3 concentrates, collaborated with Barrington Nutritionals to distribute its Vivo mega omega-3 fish oils line in Mexico and the US market to expand the application of Vivomega oils in the functional food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

In May 2020, Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company dealing in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, launched a high-quality life’s DHA SF55-O200DS oil for maternal and infant nutrition solutions. Life’s DHA SF55-O200DS, a sustainable plant-based alternative to fish oil produced from Schizochytrium algae, supports infant health and development and can be consumed in a single, convenient dose.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is expected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3 PUFA among the consumers, willingness to spend more on nutritional products, fortified food product availability, and approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to include omega-3 drugs in a diet for better heart health application are the key factors driving the market growth.

The report studies the historical data of the Omega 3 PUFA Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented omega-3 PUFA market based on type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Marine Source

Plant Source

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Omega 3 PUFA Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Omega 3 PUFA market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Omega 3 PUFA market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

