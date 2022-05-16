Line Painting on Oakland Avenue in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming construction along Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) in White Township, Indiana County.

On May 17, 2022, crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mount Pleasant, PA will be painting lines and moving traffic lanes near the entrance to Walmart on Oakland Avenue.

Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Motorists should expect delays. The work is weather dependent.

The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

