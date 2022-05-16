Biobetters Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2030
Superior therapeutic efficacy and lower adverse effects are driving biobetters market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biobetters market size reached USD 27.37 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Longer product half-life which means the time required for a quantity of a biobetter product to reduce to half of its initial value is longer than biosimilar product and it has less dosing frequency than biosimilar, which is driving market revenue growth.
Biobetter is a product of chemical modification, protein fusion, altered amino acid sequence, or humanization of the glycosylation pattern. The main benefits of biobetters are that it has an effect on the target for a longer period of time, typically at lower doses and with fewer side effects. Unique portfolio of biobetters for quality, safety, and clinical efficacy is attracting customers toward biobetters in biological products market.
The Global Biobetters Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Biobetters Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the Biobetters Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Companies profiled in the global market report include Amgen Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Marck KGaA, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc. Eli Lily and Company, Biogen, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and CSL Behring.
Highlights from the Report
Erythropoietin biobetters segment revenue is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. Erythropoietin biobetters help in increasing red blood cells by enhancing the lifespan of erythroid progenitor cells and stimulating their differentiation and proliferation via binding to Epo receptor (EpoR). It also promotes bone marrow stem cells to boost red blood cell production driving revenue growth of the segment.
Cancer segment revenue is expected to register a fast growth rate during the forecast period. Innovative new products have been developed in line with Quality-by-Design (QbD) principles in order to reduce adverse effects while boosting patient survival. L-Asparaginase (ASNase), for example, is an important part of the first-line therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a deadly blood cancer.
The report studies the historical data of the Biobetters Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented global biobetters market on the basis of component, drug class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:
Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Erythropoietin Biobetters
Insulin Biobetters
G-CSF Biobetters
Monoclonal Antibodies Biobetters
Anti-hemophilic Factor
Other Biological Drug Biobetters
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Cancer
Diabetes
Renal Disease
Neurodegenerative Disease
Genetic Disorders
Others
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Subcutaneous
Oral
Inhaled
Intravenous
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Biobetters market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Biobetters market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
