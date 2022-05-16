The Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,144.28 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

The smart bed of today may monitor the patient's status using sensor chips that function to monitor the patient's respiration, pulse, and temperature, as long as this information is communicated to a particular computer equipment in the doctor's room watching the patient. This is projected to increase healthcare smart beds market share.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart beds are linked to electronic medical records (EMR) or electronic health records (EHR), which provide a wealth of medical data such as personal statistics such as weight, body temperature, heartbeat, blood, oxygen, and other vital signs, medication, laboratory test results, allergies, and immunisation status.

Doctors can make future decisions based on pertinent data from a patient's medical history, and nursing staff can aid enhance patient care. The frequency and duration of hospital stays have increased as the incidence of chronic illnesses and the number of life-saving procedures has increased. Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic has created a considerable demand for smart beds market throughout the world.

Healthcare smart beds industry will be a developing market in the projected period, as healthcare expenses rise and technology advances. The growing number of cardiac patients is also boosting the need and smart beds sale, since cardio monitoring devices and sensors are attached to smart hospital beds, raising an alarm if any patients are attached. Patient Falls or collapse, in particular, are cause for alarm. To assist avoid patient falls, smart mattresses employ a sensor put under the mattress. Rather of just alerting nurses when a patient gets out of bed, the device generates reports of patient activity that nurses may examine for patterns.

Governments across the globe have been increasingly spending on the development and deployment of ambulatory facilities. This has resulted in increased accessibility and reduced treatment costs, which in due course is expected to propel the growth of the market. For instance, the U.S. government began a program named Medicare's Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) under the Affordable Care Act. This initiative is directed to provide patients with primary care at all accessible point-of-care centers and reduce avoidable costs such as that hospital stays and other related expenses. These supportive government initiatives are anticipated to promote the demand for smart healthcare beds share across ASCs over the forecast period.

Improving healthcare standards in Asian, African, and South American countries has been critical in the expansion of primary healthcare centres and their subsequent ubiquity in these regions' rural areas. Outpatient clinics serve as primary care centres for customers all over the world, providing diagnosis and the first point of contact for treatment. Furthermore, the incidence of acute infections such as the flu, fevers, and bronchitis has been a significant role in motivating the worldwide population to seek treatment at outpatient clinics.



Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/healthcare-smart-beds-market

Read market research report, "Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market Segmented By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes, Medical Laboratory and Research) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

The presence of numerous well-established players characterises the market for healthcare smart beds. These companies control a sizable portion of the market and have a global presence. Small-to-medium-sized competitors in the industry provide a limited selection of smart bed products and mostly serve regional clients. The market influence of established businesses is extremely considerable because the bulk of them have extensive distribution networks all over the world to reach out to their enormous consumer bases.

The high production cost of healthcare smart beds is a key impediment to the adoption of healthcare smart beds. Several growing and developing countries lack a stable economy, which is a major hindrance to the expansion of the healthcare smart beds industry. Smart technologies and medical equipment are infiltrating hospitals to the point that the health sector has become one of the sectors that has profited the most from consecutive improvements, whether at the technological or medical and surgical levels.

With a revenue share of more than 70.0 percent in 2020, the hospitals sector led the market. This is due to an increase in in-patient admissions for chronic diseases like cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/healthcare-smart-beds-market

The Smart Hospital Beds Market is divided into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has a significant market for smart hospital beds due to the presence of key players in the region, as well as the region's high healthcare spending in comparison to other regions. Europe and Asia Pacific are expanding markets as healthcare costs rise and adaption increases in all regions.

Smart hospital beds are one of the advanced technologies deployed in hospitals and medical centres throughout the Gulf countries and the Middle East region, as they have played an important role in increasing their efficiency and improving the level of services provided, as well as assisting medical personnel and healthcare providers in performing the tasks entrusted to them to the best of their abilities, thereby contributing to a reduction in the percentage of medical errors in hospitals.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Healthcare Smart Beds Industry by Application Channel and Region:

Healthcare Smart Beds by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Hospitals Medical Nursing Homes Medical Laboratory and Research

Healthcare Smart Beds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Healthcare Smart Beds Key Players/Supplier/Manufacturer in Market

Stryker Corporation (US)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LINET (Czechia)

Joerns Healthcare LLC (US)

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Arjo (Sweden)

Völker GmbH (Germany)

Favero Health Projects SpA (Italy)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/healthcare-smart-beds-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Animal Vaccines Market segmented By Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines), By Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture) & By region- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027

Global Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market Segmented By Mode Of Access (Voice Calls, Video Calls, and Kiosks) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Precision Diagnostics Market Segmented By Application (Diagnostics, Genetic Tests, Direct To Consumer Tests, Esoteric Tests, Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals, Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Skin Diseases, Cns Disorders, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Medical Devices), By End-use (Home Care, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027.



Global Medical Tourism Market segmented By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Oncology Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, and Other Treatments) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Medical Devices Market segmented By Type of Device (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic, Dental, Nephrology, General Surgery, Other), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Others) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com