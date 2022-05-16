Cryo-electron Microscopy Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth of USD 1,010.66 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Type (Electron Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-electron Tomography, and Others), Application (Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Nanotechnology, and Other Applications), Component, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 540.51 million in 2019 to USD 1,010.66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period from 2020-2027. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR and valued at USD 119.95 million in 2019. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing availability of advanced cryo-electron microscopy systems which focuses on nanotechnology and enormous numbers of innovative institutes and university in the Asia Pacific region are propelling the growth of the cryo-electron microscopy.

Key players in the global Cryo-electron Microscopy market Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Zeiss, Delong America Inc, Cordouan Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Cray Inc, Structura Biotechnology Inc, Gatan , Creative Bio Structure, Spider, Eman2, Frealign, Sparx, Sapphire, Xmipp, Relion, Image Science Software GmbH, Drvision Tecnologies LLC, Eyen SE, OmicX, CsiTem, Aspire, C-CINA, The Gorgon Project, The Mechanical Rossmann laboratory, Tempy. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain the major market share in the global Cryo-electron Microscopy market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the global leader in serving science, and Roper Technologies an important expanded technology company, broadcasted that they have jointly ended the contract under which Thermo Fisher would have acquired Gatan, Inc., a wholly retained subsidiary of Roper.

The type segment includes Electron, Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-electron Tomography, and Others. Electron Crystallography was valued at USD 217.50 million in 2019. The rising inclination of correlative light and electron microscopy is also accountable for the development of the cryo-electron microscopes segment.

The application segment includes Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Nanotechnology, and Other Applications. Material Sciences held the largest market share of 28.50% in 2019. Owing to the usages of the cryo-electron microscope in structural and mineral investigations of the geological sample.

The component segment comprises of hardware and software. The hardware segment was valued at USD 384.79 million in 2019. This is due to the new innovations in the hardware segment in different organizations such as Zeiss, Thermo Fisher, and many other medical devices companies.

About the report:

The global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

