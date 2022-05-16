Addressing Federal Political Action Committee Compliance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, May 16, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Recently, our office was made aware of two political action committees, the Common Sense America Election Fund and the Defend Our Values PAC, who have engaged in electioneering communications in our state.

It appears that the Common Sense America Election Fund and the Defend Our Values PAC have registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as a federal political action committee. We strongly encourage all committees to report any electioneering communications influencing Alabama elections in accordance with federal reporting guidelines. It should be noted that federal political action committees influencing Alabama elections are not required to file duplicate activity with the Secretary of State’s Office and the FEC.

Any further concerns or issues with these organizations should be reported to the Federal Election Commission.

