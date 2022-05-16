Bio Acrylic Acid Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2030

Rising demand for bio-acrylic acids for manufacturing hygiene products is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Demand for renewable and sustainable acrylic acids to remain high in sanitary products and paints and coatings ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global bio-acrylic acid market size reached USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased demand for bio-acrylic acid to develop hygiene products is expected to drive market revenue growth during 2022-2030. Bio-acrylic acids are widely used for manufacturing hygiene products, such as diapers, wipes, and famine hygiene products, due to super absorbent properties. Bio-acrylic acid is widely used to extract liquid making the surface dry and reducing skin irritation caused by the wetness. This has led to increased adoption of bio-acrylic acid and is expected to further drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Bio-acrylic acid is manufactured by using renewable raw materials, such as sugarcane juice, corn, and others, which makes it one of the renewable acids. This has led to an increase in its adoption in various industrial and commercial products, driving the revenue growth of the market. Increasing adoption of bio-acrylic acid due to its wide usage for color stability, clarity, heat, and aging resistance are some other factors driving market revenue growth.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bio Acrylic Acid market along with crucial statistical data about the Bio Acrylic Acid market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, PTTGC Innovation America Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and SIBUR International GmbH

Highlights from the Report

Elastomers segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of elastomers in acrylic paints and coatings.

Paints & coatings segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid growth of construction industry, which has led to increased need for paints and coatings.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in bio-acrylic acid market over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of feminine hygiene industry in the region. Rapid growth of construction industry is another factor expected to increase the usage of bio-acrylic acid in paints and coatings.

The report studies the historical data of the Bio Acrylic Acid Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bio-acrylic acid market on the basis of derivatives, application, and region:

Derivatives Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Elastomers

2-Ethylhexy Acrylate

Super Absorbent Polymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Paints & Coatings

Surfactants

Adhesives & Sealants

Textiles

Sanitary Products

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Bio Acrylic Acid Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Bio Acrylic Acid market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Bio Acrylic Acid market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Bio Acrylic Acid market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

