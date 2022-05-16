New StateMint Consignment Wows Asheville with Fresh Franchise Deal
The secondhand concept, based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, launched its franchise opportunity in April and saw immediate success with its first franchise sale.
The StateMint franchise opportunity sits within the booming secondhand market.
The pandemic actually fueled our growth and we're seeing the same thing happen due to inflation. There is an endless supply of inventory and shoppers are looking for deals now more than ever”ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asheville residents — get ready to make a new statement in style thanks to the latest StateMint Consignment pop-up shop territory landing in the city this summer.
— Sarah McAffry, Owner and Founder of StateMint Consignment
The secondhand concept, based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, launched its franchise opportunity in April and saw immediate success with its first franchise sale. The newest location will be located in Asheville, North Carolina, owned and operated by seasoned entrepreneur, Ashley Ricci. The first Asheville event will take place October 27th through October 30th.
According to Founder and Owner of StateMint, Sarah McAffry, Ricci was the ideal candidate for ownership since she was an avid StateMint fan, driving for miles to hit the racks. McAffry says that her first franchise partner is a person who truly understands the opportunity within the business model. “She is a perfect fit for the growing StateMint team because she already has experience as a business owner running an award winning wedding photography business,” stated McAffry. “Finalizing the first franchisee is a huge milestone — to know that someone else believes in the vision for the impact we're going to make as a franchise — that's an exciting boost for our emerging brand.”
StateMint’s franchise offering hits the market on the heels of explosive growth. The secondhand market is expected to double in the next five years, says McAffry. “The pandemic actually fueled our growth and we're seeing the same thing happen due to inflation. There is an endless supply of inventory and shoppers are looking for deals now more than ever,” stated McAffry. “We already have a customer base of super fans who are willing to take time off work and even travel in for our event, and we expect that to snowball as we add new franchisees to the team.”
The consignment concept is a standout in the franchise world. Its unique pop-up model drives demand, bringing in customers from all over who have been hungry for the next chance to shop the massive variety of inventory at discounted prices. The company sees longer than average shopping times and spending due to the unique nature of scarcity and urgency that the model creates.
“StateMint is completely pop-up, meaning no brick-and-mortar space to maintain,” pointed out McAffry. “This is a seasonal business that works well for our franchisees as parents and multi-passionate business owners, just like Ashley.”
McAffry emphasized that the best fit franchise partners are current business owners who want to add in more revenue to their portfolios. Every franchisee gets a full training program, ongoing operational support, marketing guidance, and other perks.
To learn more about the StateMint franchise opportunity, visit their franchise page at www.statemintconsignment.com.
ABOUT STATEMINT CONSIGNMENT
StateMint Consignment was founded by Knoxville native Sarah McAffry. The secondhand pop-up shop offers consignors a chance to clean out unwanted, current styles for serious cash and for shoppers to find incredible bargains at 50-70% off retail value. Visit www.statemintconsignment.com to learn more about the next pop-up event. Can’t find a city near you? Check out the franchise opportunity form here.
