Automotive Fuel Injection Market To Cross USD 87.09 Billion By 2028, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% - by Emergen Research.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive fuel injection systems market size is expected to reach USD 87.09 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, greater fuel efficiency and power output, reliability, and strict exhaust emission regulations are driving market revenue growth.
Rising demand for gasoline port fuel injection system and increasing concern over vehicle exhaust emissions are driving automotive fuel injection systems market revenue growth
Fuel injection system works by atomizing the fuel at high pressure, mixing it with clean air as it passes the inlet manifold, before entering the combustion chamber of the cylinder. It is made up of mechanical components such as an injection nozzle, a high-pressure pump, an accumulator, nozzle needle control actuators, and sensors such as mass airflow sensors, oxygen sensors, throttle position sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, and engine coolant temperature sensors. Each component must be appropriately adjusted to enhance engine power and efficiency while minimizing gas consumption. Automotive manufacturers are considering fuel injection systems as a potential feature for improving fuel mileage, power, drivability, and emissions. As a result, the market for automotive fuel injection systems is rapidly expanding. Availability of a governor, which is used to ensure that the amount of fuel injected alters with variations in load, an injection pump to meter and pressurize the fuel for injection, and fuel filters, are currently supporting revenue growth in global automotive fuel injection systems market.
A growing emphasis on the manufacturing and use of electric vehicles, as well as supportive government initiatives for greener automobiles, are likely to stymie industry growth. Furthermore, high cost of maintenance is also hampering expansion of the automotive fuel injection systems market. Despite these drawbacks, the benefits and advantages of automotive fuel injection systems are projected to promote its adoption over the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In December 2021, Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd, a major automotive component design and manufacturing company, announced a collaboration with Kerdea Technologies Inc, a US-based company with proprietary unique Oxygen Sensor technology. As part of the licensing agreement, the company\'s sensor technology will be transferred to Napino, which will then cater to the needs of the Indian automotive industry in the BSVI (Bharat Stage Emission Standards) regime and the upcoming OBD-II PIDs (On-board Diagnostics Parameter IDs) requirements.
Gasoline segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Automotive industries acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of gasoline such as easy acceleration, a faster burn rate, less noise and vibrations, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, end-users have a strong preference for gasoline engines.
Gasoline port injection segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 because of higher preference and advantages such as cost-effectiveness when compared to high-pressure systems owing to less complex software and injection control.
Fuel injectors segment accounted for a moderately robust revenue share in 2020, as these products have gained popularity as a result of improved fuel efficiency, faster throttle response, and cleaner, more efficient combustion.
Market in Asia Pacific registered highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in commercial sector in APAC. Enforcement of stringent emission norms and large investments by major companies is also contributing to market revenue growth.
Major players in the market report include Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc., Carter Fuel Systems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd., Aptiv plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Napino Auto & Electronics Limited, and dynaCERT Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented global automotive fuel injection systems market on the basis of component, fuel type, technology, vehicle type, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Electronic Control Unit
Fuel Injectors
Pressure Regulators
Fuel Pump
Sensors
Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gasoline
Diesel
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gasoline Port Injection
Gasoline Direct Injection
Diesel Direct Injection
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Hybrid Vehicles
Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Automotive Fuel Injection Systems share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Overview of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
