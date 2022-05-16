Automotive Fuel Injection Market To Cross USD 87.09 Billion By 2028, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% - by Emergen Research.

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive fuel injection systems market size is expected to reach USD 87.09 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, greater fuel efficiency and power output, reliability, and strict exhaust emission regulations are driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for gasoline port fuel injection system and increasing concern over vehicle exhaust emissions are driving automotive fuel injection systems market revenue growth

Fuel injection system works by atomizing the fuel at high pressure, mixing it with clean air as it passes the inlet manifold, before entering the combustion chamber of the cylinder. It is made up of mechanical components such as an injection nozzle, a high-pressure pump, an accumulator, nozzle needle control actuators, and sensors such as mass airflow sensors, oxygen sensors, throttle position sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, and engine coolant temperature sensors. Each component must be appropriately adjusted to enhance engine power and efficiency while minimizing gas consumption. Automotive manufacturers are considering fuel injection systems as a potential feature for improving fuel mileage, power, drivability, and emissions. As a result, the market for automotive fuel injection systems is rapidly expanding. Availability of a governor, which is used to ensure that the amount of fuel injected alters with variations in load, an injection pump to meter and pressurize the fuel for injection, and fuel filters, are currently supporting revenue growth in global automotive fuel injection systems market.

A growing emphasis on the manufacturing and use of electric vehicles, as well as supportive government initiatives for greener automobiles, are likely to stymie industry growth. Furthermore, high cost of maintenance is also hampering expansion of the automotive fuel injection systems market. Despite these drawbacks, the benefits and advantages of automotive fuel injection systems are projected to promote its adoption over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2021, Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd, a major automotive component design and manufacturing company, announced a collaboration with Kerdea Technologies Inc, a US-based company with proprietary unique Oxygen Sensor technology. As part of the licensing agreement, the company\'s sensor technology will be transferred to Napino, which will then cater to the needs of the Indian automotive industry in the BSVI (Bharat Stage Emission Standards) regime and the upcoming OBD-II PIDs (On-board Diagnostics Parameter IDs) requirements.

Gasoline segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Automotive industries acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of gasoline such as easy acceleration, a faster burn rate, less noise and vibrations, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, end-users have a strong preference for gasoline engines.

Gasoline port injection segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 because of higher preference and advantages such as cost-effectiveness when compared to high-pressure systems owing to less complex software and injection control.

Fuel injectors segment accounted for a moderately robust revenue share in 2020, as these products have gained popularity as a result of improved fuel efficiency, faster throttle response, and cleaner, more efficient combustion.

Market in Asia Pacific registered highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in commercial sector in APAC. Enforcement of stringent emission norms and large investments by major companies is also contributing to market revenue growth.

Major players in the market report include Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc., Carter Fuel Systems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd., Aptiv plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Napino Auto & Electronics Limited, and dynaCERT Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global automotive fuel injection systems market on the basis of component, fuel type, technology, vehicle type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronic Control Unit

Fuel Injectors

Pressure Regulators

Fuel Pump

Sensors

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gasoline

Diesel

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Automotive Fuel Injection Systems share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Overview of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems by Players

4 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems by Regions

4.1 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive Fuel Injection SystemsForecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

