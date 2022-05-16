Montgomery County Council Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo at Tops Friendly Markets

MARYLAND, May 16 - ROCKVILLE, Md., May 15, 2022—The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement on the tragic mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York at Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on May 14.

"Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated attack as a lone gunman fueled by hate and racism systematically targeted and killed 10 individuals and shot three others at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts break for those who lost their lives and their families and loved ones. Our thoughts also go out to the survivors of this racially motivated extremism.

"Moreover, we are thankful for the swift action taken by law enforcement and their ongoing investigation of this deadly attack as a racially motivated hate crime.

"In the midst of our grief about this tragedy, we must all recommit ourselves to stamp out hate in all its forms and to continue the fight for gun control across our nation. We stand with the residents of Buffalo, and we encourage Montgomery County residents to remain vigilant and report all acts of hate or discrimination in our own community."

# # #

If you have information about a hate crime, please call 301-279-8000 or dial 911 in an emergency to report the crime or information to the Montgomery County Police Department immediately.

Additional information about hate crimes can be found here.