Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,808 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo at Tops Friendly Markets

MARYLAND, May 16 - ROCKVILLE, Md., May 15, 2022—The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement on the tragic mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York at Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on May 14.

"Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated attack as a lone gunman fueled by hate and racism systematically targeted and killed 10 individuals and shot three others at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts break for those who lost their lives and their families and loved ones. Our thoughts also go out to the survivors of this racially motivated extremism. 

"Moreover, we are thankful for the swift action taken by law enforcement and their ongoing investigation of this deadly attack as a racially motivated hate crime. 

"In the midst of our grief about this tragedy, we must all recommit ourselves to stamp out hate in all its forms and to continue the fight for gun control across our nation. We stand with the residents of Buffalo, and we encourage Montgomery County residents to remain vigilant and report all acts of hate or discrimination in our own community."

# # #

If you have information about a hate crime, please call 301-279-8000 or dial 911 in an emergency to report the crime or information to the Montgomery County Police Department immediately. 

Additional information about hate crimes can be found here

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo at Tops Friendly Markets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.