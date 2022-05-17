Nominations Are Now Open For Five Australian Small Business Owners To Win A Thank You Small Business Prize From Origin
Origin is committed to supporting and celebrating Australian small businesses and is proud to be TYSB's founding partner In Australia.
Thank You Small Business, Silver Lining's Global Movement to support and celebrate small businesses globally, is proud to officially announce Origin as the founding partner in Australia. According to the Australia Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, small businesses in Australia make up 98% of all businesses. To celebrate their remarkable contribution to the economy, Origin has partnered with Thank You Small Business to distribute prizes to five lucky Australian small business owners. Australian small businesses have faced many challenges over the last couple of years and Origin wants to celebrate small business owners' resilience, determination, and creativity.
— Magio Kantzipas, Group Manager, Premium Business Centre at Origin.
Nominations are now open for Australian small business owners country-wide. Small businesses can nominate their business, and we invite the general public to nominate their favourite Australian small business. To be considered for a prize, you or your nomination must meet the following criteria:
- Your/Their website and contact details must be legitimate
- Your/Their business is active and open - active ABN
- Your/Their business has no more than one hundred employees.
The Thank You Small Business Origin prizes include:
- The GRAND PRIZE WINNER will receive an installed solar system for their business (to a maximum of 10kW and up to AUD $13,000 value).
- The FOUR RUNNER UPS will each receive an AUD $1250 cash prize to buy anything you want or need for your business.
All five winners will:
- Receive a full year of support through the SLAP™ Program - The Silver Lining Action Plan - a 13-month growth program based on a simple, yet powerful behaviour change science formula that will help them set and hit their growth goals - a value of AUD $5,000 per small business.
- Be featured in our September 2022 special edition Thank You Small Business E-Mag - A celebration of small business owners in Australia.
- Be included in a Social media campaign on Origin and Thank You Small Business social channels.
“The Australian small business community has faced some extraordinary challenges in recent years, but in true Aussie spirit, we’ve seen incredible grit and innovation shine through, and we think they deserve to be recognized,” says Magio Kantzipas, Group Manager, Premium Business Centre at Origin. “This is why we’re proud to bring Thank You Small Business to Australia – a movement that aims to thank small business owners who work tirelessly to make our communities a better place.”
To learn more about the campaign, submit your application or nomination, please visit https://www.thankyousmallbusiness.com/origin
About Silver Lining & Thank You Small Business
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about thank You Small Business, please visit https://www.thankyousmallbusiness.com/
About Origin
Origin is Australia's largest energy retailer, providing electricity, natural gas, solar, and LPG to over 4 million customer accounts across the country. We work every day to make energy more affordable, more sustainable, smarter, and easier for Australian communities and are committed to leading the transition to a cleaner energy future. To learn more about Origin, please visit https://www.originenergy.com.au/
Missy Galang
Silver Lining Ltd
missy@smallbizsilverlining.com