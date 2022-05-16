Key Trends & Opportunities in Global Grapeseed Oil Market Size & Share Projected to Hit at USD 605 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 3.3% By 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Grapeseed Oil Market size & share revenue was worth about USD 178.5 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 605 million by 2028, with a CAGR of around 3.3% between 2022 and 2028. The prominent vendors are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology, Mazola, Sophim, Pietro Coricelli, Mediaco Vrac, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Oleificio Salvadori, Olitalia, Food and Vine, Kunhua Biological Technology, Tampieri Group, SANO Aromex Industry, Costa d'OroSeedoil, Qingdao Pujing, Borges Mediterranean Group, Gustav Heess, Jinyuone, Guanghua Oil, and others.

What is Grapeseed Oil? How big is the Grapeseed Oil Industry?

Market Overview:

Grapeseed oil, also known as grape oil, is a type of edible oil derived from grapes. Grapeseed oil is a byproduct of winemaking that is obtained from pressed grapeseed. Grapeseed oil contains a high concentration of phenolic compounds such as phenolic acid, tannins, carotenoids, and stilbenes. Traditionally, grapeseed oil was extracted using mechanical methods or organic solvents. Cold pressing is a process of oil extraction that does not involve the use of chemicals or heat, as a result of which it contains more health-beneficial components such as anti-inflammatory agents, natural antioxidants, and antimicrobials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 178.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 605 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology, Mazola, Sophim, Pietro Coricelli, Mediaco Vrac, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Oleificio Salvadori, Olitalia, Food and Vine, Kunhua Biological Technology, Tampieri Group, SANO Aromex Industry, Costa d'OroSeedoil, Qingdao Pujing, Borges Mediterranean Group, Gustav Heess, Jinyuone, Guanghua Oil., and Others Key Segment By Extraction Process, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Grapeseed Oil Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products

Because of its antioxidant properties, the global grapeseed oil market is being driven by its increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products. This oil helps to keep the skin supple and fresh. The oil's astringent nature helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, tighten the skin, and increase elasticity. Moreover, grapeseed oil is used in a variety of cosmetic products such as sunscreen lotions, creams, moisturizers, and lip balms, to name a few, which contribute to the growth of grapeseed oil. Grapeseed oil also promotes hair growth and makes hair smooth & soft. Furthermore, its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties aid in the treatment of eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, as well as rashes and allergic reactions. Grapeseed oil is used in massage to relieve muscular aches and pains caused by strenuous workouts.

Furthermore, grapeseed oil is used in aromatherapy applications. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and, as a result, they are concentrating on natural beauty products, particularly in developing countries. Furthermore, increased millennial spending on natural cosmetics has resulted in significant growth for the grapeseed oil market. However, increased use of toxic substances in the manufacturing process, as well as increased competition, are some of the factors likely to inhibit the growth of the grapeseed oil market. Increasing production costs and the availability of other commodities are also expected to stymie market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities:

Market producers invest considerably in R&D

Leading grapeseed oil makers are using inorganic techniques including collaborations and acquisitions to expand sales. These companies are launching new products to compete.

Grapeseed Oil Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 affected the grapeseed oil market. The U.S., Spain, and Italy export grapeseed oil. Coronavirus hampered grapeseed extract availability in several countries. Moreover, Nashik, a major producer of grapes to many European countries, suffered a 25% decline in exports.

With the lockdown lifted, exports and the market should recover soon. Grapeseed extracts enhance immunity. Demand for grapeseed oil is rising due to changing dietary habits and an increased focus on immunity.

Grapeseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global grapeseed oil market is segmented on the basis of extraction process, end-user, and region.

Mechanical segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

By extraction process, the market is divided into chemical and mechanical. In 2020, the mechanical segment accounted for the majority of the global grapeseed oil market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it needs less power usage than other extraction techniques. By end-user, the market is divided into healthcare, supplements, cosmetics, and food & beverage.

Cosmetics dominated the grapeseed oil market and are predicted to rise 4.4% from 2022 to 2028

Cosmetics accounted for the majority of the grapeseed oil market in 2020, and they are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent during the forecast period. This is due to the increased use of grapeseed oil in cosmetic and personal care products such as anti-aging, moisturizers, hair care, and bath oils, among others.

Grapeseed Oil Market By Extraction Process (Chemical and Mechanical), By End-User (Healthcare, Supplements, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverage), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global grapeseed oil market include -

Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology

Mazola

Sophim

Pietro Coricelli

Mediaco Vrac

Lesieur Solutions Industries

Oleificio Salvadori

Olitalia

Food and Vine

Kunhua Biological Technology

Tampieri Group

SANO Aromex Industry

Costa d'OroSeedoil

Qingdao Pujing

Borges Mediterranean Group

Gustav Heess

Jinyuone

Guanghua Oil

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global grapeseed oil players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the grapeseed oil market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the grapeseed oil market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Extraction Process, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

With an industry share of more than 40%, North America dominates the revenue market. The rising awareness of a drug-free and healthy lifestyle is the primary driver of the market. Due to increased purchasing power, consumers are willing to spend more on wellness, fitness, and health over time. The increasing use of personal care products and dietary foods has increased the demand for grapeseed extracts among Americans.

The increasing penetration of processing firms in the United States is expected to drive market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 percent during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, combined with increased disposable income, has increased demand for these products in countries such as China and India.

Recent Developments

February 2022: Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, a manufacturer of upcycled ingredients, has acquired Cades Penedes, a Catalan processor of grape-derived sustainable ingredients. The move will boost Alvinesa's manufacturing capacity by up to 20% while also expanding the company's presence in functional ingredients derived from winemaking.

The global grapeseed oil market is segmented as follows:

By Extraction Process

Chemical

Mechanical

By End-User

Healthcare

Supplements

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



