The Global CBD Snacks Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.5 Bn by 2032 | CBD Snacks Market Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBD snacks market size shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2022 to 2032. The growth of the global CBD snacks market is the result of growing food and beverages industry across the globe.



Increasing urbanization and industrialization have resulted in busy and hectic lifestyles. These fast paced lifestyles have given rise to new eating habits that are different from the conventional three square meals eaten at the family table. When customers are hungry, they turn back to round-the-clock snacks. Often opt for healthy snacks that contain nutritious and natural ingredients, labels that support their health, and free-from claims. Consumers are moving more and more towards snacks which offer clearer and cleaner labels. CBD infused snacks demand has shot up in the market due to the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol (CBD).

During COVID-19, a greater emphasis is put on staying healthy and strengthening immune systems which drives consumers to a variety of health and wellness focused products like CBD. Some of the store-based retailers that sell CBD goods in the United Kingdom have been allowed to remain open following a national lockout, and some customers purchase their regular items while others turn E-Retailers and delivery services.

List Of Key Players Covered in CBD Snacks Market are:

ZBD

LivityFoods LLC

VELOBAR

Naturebox

Weller

Evo Hemp

CBD American Shaman

Dixie Brands Inc.

Premium Jane

Pure Kana

Just CBD.





Key Takeaways from the CBD Snacks Market Study

Consumers are likely to adopt healthier lifestyles which have resulted in higher food and beverage intake with potential health benefits. Consumers are now becoming more aware of their diets, owing to which they invest on a holistic approach to health and wellbeing that covers almost every aspect of life. In addition, consumers are increasingly taking part in fitness activities that improve their well-being. As a result, the demand for CBD-infused snacks is steadily gaining momentum globally due to an rise in population awareness of health and fitness, along with an growing number of highly upscale consumers interested in eating safe and nutritious foods.

According to Go Clean Label, Clean label refers to food products that contain natural, and simple ingredients that are easy to identify, with no artificial additives, according to Go Clean Label. Consumers looking for simpler foods with fewer ingredients have made the food manufacturers to exclude artificial ingredients and chemical modifiers from the food products. Most of the consumers believe that food products with natural ingredients offering better nutrition, environment sustainability, and are ethically sourced can be qualified as clean label. Clearly, the trend of clean label with the content of THC free or THC less than 0.3% is playing an important role in the promotion of CBD Snacks Market.

“CBD, with its many interconnected products and services, is growing to unprecedented levels. Touched for its wide-ranging health benefits without any of the psychoactive impacts of the THC, CBD infused food is attaining strong global market acceptance.,” said an analyst at FMI.

E-commerce sales gain rapid momentum

As more customers use mobile devices to order foodstuffs and groceries, e-commerce continues to gain rapid momentum around the world. Rapid digitization has resulted in heavy e-commerce penetration in APEJ countries, with China leading with a high market share. CBD snacks have a long shelf-life and can be conveniently packed as desired, attracting high customer base. Various e-commerce companies compete in the region by introducing their own food labels to expand their reach on the market. The sales of CBD products processed via e-commerce are expected to gain rapid traction over the coming years and are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Who is winning?

Multiple leading manufacturers of CBD snacks are focusing on mergers and acquisition to expand its business footprints and to increase their production capacity. Leading players of CBD snacks are investing in research and development to produce innovative products using CBD snacks.

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Demand-side Trends Supply-side Trends Technology Roadmap Analysis Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Scenario Forecast Demand in Optimistic Scenario Demand in Likely Scenario Demand in Conservative Scenario Product launches & Recent Developments Product Life Cycle Analysis Value Chain Analysis Supply Side Participants and their Roles Producers Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers) Wholesalers and Distributors % of Operating Margin Analysis List of Raw Material Suppliers List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s Global CBD Snacks Market - Pricing Analysis Price Point Assessment by Region Price Point Assessment by Product Type Price Forecast till 2032 Factors affecting Pricing Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis Regulatory Landscape Packaging & Labelling Regulations Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview Import/Export Policies Regional Parent Market Outlook Consumers Survey Analysis Macro-Economic Factors Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

Global CBD Snacks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032 Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Global CBD Snacks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type Introduction / Key Findings Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032 Gummies Bars Cookies Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021 Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032



TOC Continued…

