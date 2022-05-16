State Route 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be Closed Beginning Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Dunmore, PA – SR 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 17 for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed until the fall of 2022. The detour is as follows:

Traveling south on Meeker Outlet Road:

Turn right onto Slocum Road;

Continue on Slocum Road for .5 miles;

Turn right onto SR 118 West;

Continue on SR 118 West for .5 miles;

Turn right onto Loyalville Road;

Continue on Loyalville Road for .2 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Loyalville Road and Meeker Outlet Road.

Traveling south on Loyalville Road:

Turn right onto Pine Tree Road;

Continue on Pine Tree Road for 1.3 miles;

Turn left onto SR 29 South;

Continue on SR 29 South for 1.1 miles;

Turn left onto SR 118 East;

Continue on SR 118 East for 2 miles;

Turn left onto Slocum Road;

Continue on Slocum Road for .5 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Meeker Outlet Road.

