State Route 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be Closed Beginning Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Dunmore, PA – SR 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 17 for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed until the fall of 2022. The detour is as follows:

Traveling south on Meeker Outlet Road:

  • Turn right onto Slocum Road;
  • Continue on Slocum Road for .5 miles;
  • Turn right onto SR 118 West;
  • Continue on SR 118 West for .5 miles;
  • Turn right onto Loyalville Road;
  • Continue on Loyalville Road for .2 miles; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Loyalville Road and Meeker Outlet Road.

Traveling south on Loyalville Road:

  • Turn right onto Pine Tree Road;
  • Continue on Pine Tree Road for 1.3 miles;
  • Turn left onto SR 29 South;
  • Continue on SR 29 South for 1.1 miles;
  • Turn left onto SR 118 East;
  • Continue on SR 118 East for 2 miles;
  • Turn left onto Slocum Road;
  • Continue on Slocum Road for .5 miles; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Meeker Outlet Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

