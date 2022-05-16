Route 130 Tri-Boro Expressway Long-term Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing long-term lane restrictions are underway on Route 130 (Tri-Boro Expressway) in Turtle Creek and Wilmerding boroughs and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County.

Long-term single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 130 between Thompson Street and State Street weekdays continuously through mid-July. Crews will conduct milling and resurfacing, bridge preservation work on the structures at Patton Street and Thompson Street, traffic signal improvements, guide rail updates, signing and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

The work is part of the $3.36 million improvement project. The overall project is expected to conclude by the end of 2022. A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

