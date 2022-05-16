Downed Trees and Wires Close Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings and Pine Townships, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) is closed between Route 44 in Cummings Township and Route 287 in Pine Township, Lycoming County due to downed trees and wires.

A detour is in place using Routes 44, 973 and 287.

Crews from utility companies and tree services are on site. The road is expected to be closed most of the day.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

