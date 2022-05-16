Smart Water Management Market Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape & Opportunity Assessment By Emergen Research.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries.

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving global smart water management market growth

Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions. Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions. Smart water management solutions offer various benefits such as improving water conservation, optimizing repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure, improving response to climate change and extreme weather events, and improving public health, water quality, and environmental protection.

Increasing adoption of smart metering to develop more efficient water management systems is expected to drive demand for smart water management solutions. Water companies are installing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve hydraulic and energy efficiency. Rising need for leakage control and for monitoring illegal connections in terms of water volumes boost utilization of smart water metering.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In January 2021, Willingboro Municipal Utilities Authority entered into a partnership with Schneider Electric and signed off on an Energy Savings Improvement Program. The new project is expected to establish 13,000 AMI water meters to replace an old and ineffective manual meter reading system.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising adoption of real-time predictive maintenance and conditioning monitoring of assets is expected to drive growth of the solutions segment.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart water management market in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the scarcity of freshwater resources is a key contributing factor driving increasing implementation of smart water management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in countries in the region.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as :

Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

