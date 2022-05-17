International Society of Hypertension Releases Position Paper on the Virtual Management of Hypertension
On World Hypertension Day, The International Society of Hypertension is delighted to release its latest position paper on the Virtual Management of Hypertension
With COVID-19 there was a sudden and unexpected shift from in person to remote health care delivery...it was urgent that we provide patients and care providers guidance.”COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Hypertension Day 2022, The International Society of Hypertension (ISH) is pleased to announce the release of their “Position Paper on the Virtual Management of Hypertension”. Developed by an international panel of experts, the position paper identifies key modalities for the virtual assessment and management of hypertension and provides recommendations based on consensus of the writing group.
— ISH President Maciej Tomaszewski
As ISH President, Professor Maciej Tomaszewski notes: “With COVID-19 there was a sudden and unexpected shift from in person to remote health care delivery. As virtual care is likely going to be a part of hypertension care now and in the future, the ISH felt that it was urgent that we provide patients and care providers guidance based on the most current evidence and global expertise.”
In developing the position statement, the writing group recognized the vast array of information and mis-information on hypertension management that is already available. The writing group therefore established a list of high quality publicly available resources for patient education and provider support. “The resources, applications, and education materials listed in the Position Paper on the Virtual Management of Hypertension are consistent with recommendations, freely available, and of a high quality” says lead author Professor Nadia Khan. Since this field is rapidly developing and recommendations or resources are likely to develop rapidly Professor Khan notes that “ISH is currently developing a living list of patient and provider resources on their website that will evolve as new information becomes available”.
Importantly, the writing group was tasked with ensuring that such recommendations were applicable to all regions of the world. Professor George Stergiou, ISH Lead for Position Papers stressed that “More than 70% of the global hypertensive population resides in low and middle income countries which may face unique challenges related to resources available for hypertension care”. To address the diversity of settings, the position paper chose to stratify recommendations based on level of resource availability.
The Position Paper also received endorsements from The European Society of Hypertension and the World Hypertension league who recognized the need for both patients and providers; appropriate guidance on how to best implement the virtual management of hypertension.
The position paper has been made available for early access by the Journal of Hypertension
https://bit.ly/3FOD405
The manuscript may be cited as
Khan NA, Stergiou GS, Omboni S, Kario K, Renna N, Chapman N, McManus RJ, Williams B, Parati G, Kondradi A, Islam SM, Itoh H, Mooi CS, Green BB, Cho MC, Tomaszewski M
J Hypertens 2022: DOI:10.1097/HJH.0000000000003205
The publication will be accompanied by video presentations from co-authors that will be freely available through the ISH YouTube Channel.
