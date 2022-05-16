Troop F Weekly Report 05-09 to 05-15.22

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 5/9/2022

Town: grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier spoke to first responders at the Grand Isle Fire Department regarding their responsibilities while responding to a scene, traffic safety at an incident, and other similar topics.

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 5/10/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving through Houlton when he observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield and the driver was using her mobile phone while driving. A traffic stop was conducted, and the woman said she knew she was not supposed to be on her phone, but her son called, and she needed to speak with him. After an investigation, it was the woman’s licensed was revoked. She was issued a warning for no inspection certificate and for the broken windshield, issued a traffic summons for using her phone while driving, and a criminal summons for operating after revocation.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 5/11/2022

Town: easton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: A store clerk called the State Police reporting a man just purchased four beers and then fell in the parking lot. The clerk suspected the man may be drunk. Sgt. Clark was in Easton and responded but the man had already left in his vehicle. Tr. Rider checked the area and went to the man’s house which was nearby and found him. After an investigation, the man was arrested to OUI and VCR. The man was transported to Presque Isle PD for a breath test and was able to post bail

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 5/11/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: A woman came to the State Police Barracks to turn herself in due to having an arrest warrant. Tr. Castonguay spoke with the woman and arranged to have a bail commissioner come to the Barracks where the woman was able to post her own bail.

Incident Type: Trespass

Date: 5/13/2022

Town: Limestone

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a trespass complaint in Limestone. The homeowner was out of state and saw their grandson in the home after he was told not to enter the residence. The homeowner didn’t want to take any action but requested Tr. Martin talk to the grandson about not going in the home. The grandson said he understood and wouldn’t go back.

Incident Type: Crash

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Hamlin

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin and Tr. Roy along with Sgt. Fuller responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. The operator failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection and the suffered an equipment failure. The failure caused the load the truck was hauling to shift and cause the rollover. The driver suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Route 1 was reduced to one lane while the roadway was cleared.

Incident Type: Assist Warrant Arrest

Date: 2/14/2022

Town: Washburn

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin assisted a Washburn officer with arresting a transient man with 3 outstanding warrants. The man was seen by the officer earlier in the day but was unaware of the warrants. Tr. Martin and the officer located the man at an apartment building and took him into custody. The man was intoxicated and had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. He was cleared by the hospital and transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: theft

Date: 5/12/2022

Town: woodland

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a theft report from a man in Woodland. The victim advised a truck pulled up to his yard and stole a utility trailer sometime overnight. The man had surveillance cameras and will be forwarding the footage to Cpl. Casavant.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 5/13/2022

Town: perham

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy responded to a Perham residence after a homeowner called to advise his neighbor was on his property highly intoxicated and yelling at him. Tr. Roy met with both parties and warned the 64-year-old woman for Criminal Trespass. She was advised to go back into her house for the evening which she agreed to do.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 5/13/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Roy responded to a Castle Hill residence after a woman called to report two men were fighting outside of the house. Sgt. Haines’ investigation revealed one of the men was trying to stop the other from driving intoxicated and it became physical. The suspect was highly intoxicated and irrational. As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Haines attempted to arrest the 36-year-old man and he resisted. Sgt. Haines was able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs. Sgt. Haines transported the man to ACJ where he was charged with Assault, Criminal Trespass and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM

Date: 5/15/2022

Town: danforth

Trooper: tr. sylvia