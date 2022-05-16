Pelosi Statement on 25th Anniversary of New Democrat Coalition

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement today marking the 25th anniversary of the New Democrat Coalition:

“For 25 years, the New Democrat Coalition has been a wellspring of innovative solutions and a force for opportunity, prosperity and progress. Guided by Chair Suzan DelBene’s effective leadership, it remains a respected voice within our House Democratic Caucus: bringing lawmakers together around a mission to grow and empower America’s middle class.

“Always bringing new ideas to the table, the New Democrat Coalition has long strengthened House Democrats’ legislative agenda. From promoting greater health care protections to fighting for historic investments in our infrastructure, New Democrats have worked to help every American climb the economic ladder. Founded at the dawn of a new Information Age, the Coalition has also fought to invest in research and technology to ensure our nation can compete and succeed on the world stage. With the America COMPETES Act, New Democrats are now advancing our Caucus’s fight to bolster America’s scientific excellence, strengthen our supply chains and lower costs for working families.

“Through years of consensus building and results-focused legislating, New Democrats have helped forge a brighter, more promising future for our children and grandchildren. As we celebrate their quarter-century of pioneering leadership, let us salute the New Democrat Coalition’s invaluable contributions to our Caucus’s continued fight For The People.”

# # #