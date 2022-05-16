BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center to Sponsored California Bill 2420 Focused on the Environmental Effects on Pregnancy
Pregnant people are much more susceptible to heat and other environmental elements which require education and support in various forms. This bill is a step towards that.””FRESNO, CA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center, a catalyst to improve the well-being and prosperity in the Black community, is sponsoring Assembly Bill 2420 authored by Assembly member Dr. Joaquin Arambula, who represents the 31st District and is a stalwart advocate for maternal and children’s health. The bill will focus more efforts on the adverse effects of extreme heat on pregnant individuals.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help make positive change for pregnant people through this bill,” said Shantay Davies-Balch, CEO and founder of BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center. “Pregnant people are much more susceptible to heat and other environmental elements which require education and support in various forms. This bill is a step towards that.”
AB 2420 will direct the California Department of Public Health, in consultation with experts, to review available research and literature on the detrimental impacts of extreme heat on perinatal health. A work group will develop guidance for safe outdoor conditions for pregnant individuals and recommend best practices to connect these individuals with the information. The bill also will require that the findings will be reported to the State Legislature.
BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center will focus its efforts on protecting pregnant people from the effects of extreme climate, primarily heat, through modifications to this bill and educational resources. Material will be developed and distributed through various channels.
Assemblymember Arambula said: “Mrs. Davies-Balch is a champion in the field of maternal health. I am honored to work with her on making much-needed changes that will have a positive impact on pregnant people in the Central Valley. As an emergency room physician before my election to the State Assembly, I know how important it is to do what we can to ensure quality health care, and we know that infant development during pregnancy can have long-term effects on both the mother and the child.”
AB 2420 was passed by the Assembly Health Committee on April 19, 2022 and referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Individuals who want to support the bill can write a letter in support and submit it via the advocate portal. Use the “Advocacy Quick Reference Guide” for more details on how to submit a letter through the portal.
ABOUT BLACK WELLNESS & PROSPERITY CENTER
Black Wellness & Prosperity Center is a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community with sustained efforts to improve Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, and effectively unite and elevate the Black voice, and build sustainable infrastructure to strengthen Black capacity.
Headquartered in Fresno, BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center serves families throughout California. For more information, visit www.blackwpc.org
ABOUT DR. JOAQUIN ARAMBULA, ASSEMBLYMEMBER FOR DISTRICT 31
Assemblymember Arambula is the first Latino physician elected to the California Assembly. He is recognized as a strong advocate and leader in the area of health care, from increasing access to health care for all people to addressing the shortage of doctors and medical providers, especially in the Central Valley. He is the author of Assembly Bill 4, known as the “Health4All” bill that seeks to expand full scope Medi-Cal coverage to all undocumented adults, and has championed other legislation to improve health and mental health services.
