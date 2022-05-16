Non-Driver Photo ID event happening May 24 in Fort Yates

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is partnering with the Standing Rock Sioux to provide Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Cards that can be used for voting purposes. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sioux County Courthouse, Tuesday May 24.

The photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who do not have a driver license or a tribal identification card. The Non-Driver Photo ID Card provided at these locations will be free to the public who are 18 and older.

“These photo ID cards are a great option for those wanting to vote in the upcoming elections,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director.

NDDOT staff will obtain photos and documents in Fort Yates. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the Non-Driver Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within five days.

Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:

Must provide a certified birth certificate, and court issued name change if applicable (certified marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption order)

birth certificate, and court issued name change if applicable (certified marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption order) Social security card

Proof of ND resident physical address

For questions about photo ID events, please call NDDOT at 1-855-633-6835.

For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to the state website: vote.ND.gov.

Many Drivers’ License services such as change of address, replacements, and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov