TRIM NuLu Named as Finalist for "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" for 2022 by the Louisville Courier-Journal

TRIM NuLu, the Leading High-End Hair Salon in Louisville, KY, Won "Best Hair Salon in Louisville" for 2021 and is in the Running Again for 2022.

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced this week that TRIM NuLu, the high-end hair salon in downtown Louisville, has been named as a finalist for the "Best Salon in Louisville" in the "Best of the Best" award series by the Courier-Journal.

The “Best of the Best” is a yearly award that recognizes Louisville companies across more than 160 categories from wellness to education, consumer services, and beauty. Local businesses vie to be named the “Best of the Best” in each respective category. TRIM NuLu was the winner of the award for the "Hair Salon" category in 2021.

TRIM Nulu is one of only five salons who made the short list. The winner of the award will be announced in September.

Chris Edwards, Lead Stylist for TRIM NuLu, said "Being nominated for the Best Salon in Louisville is a huge honor. We won this award last year and to be nominated for a second year in a row is amazing. We are truly humbled."

Voting for the "Best of the Best in Louisville" awards run from May 17th to May 31st.


About TRIM NuLu
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s hottest and fastest-growing high-end hair salon. Located in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. In 2021 TRIM NuLu was named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by both the Courier-Journal and The Voice magazine, as well as one of the best salons in Louisville from the Leo Weekly. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments or call 833-874-6444.

