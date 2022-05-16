Telecom Analytics Market Anticipated to Reach USD 32.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.51% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Telecom Analytics Market is Expanding Due to Rising Volumes of Telecom Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecom Analytics Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Telecom Analytics Market” information by Analytics Type, by Components, by Deployment Models and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 32.56 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.51% by 2030.

Telecom Analytics Market Scope:

In the fast-changing telecommunications industry, telecom analytics provide business intelligence. These statistics also assist telecom in adopting customer churn prevention methods. The global telecom analytics market is gaining traction, owing to a surge in demand for better revenue management solutions. The telecom analytics market integrates a variety of advanced business intelligence (BI) solutions to meet the industry's complicated needs. Developing sales, reducing churn and deceit, improving risk management, and lowering operational expenses are just a few of them.

Dominant Key Players on Telecom Analytics Market Covered are:

Nokia Networks

Amdocs, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

Ericsson

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vizualytics

Oracle Corporation

Teradata

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The increased demand for effective revenue management solutions, combined with growing awareness of telecom analytics benefits and increasing cloud-based solutions, generates lucrative market potential. Furthermore, the telecom analytics market is growing due to expanding volumes of telecom data and a shift toward application-specific analytics such as telecom analytics. The market is expected to develop as more telecom companies embrace these solutions to improve operational visibility, boost sales, and better manage operating expenses.

Market growth is expected to accelerate as consumer analytics and subscriber analytics become more prevalent. Furthermore, the telecom analytics market is expected to increase significantly due to rising innovations and digital transformation in telcos. Businesses and enterprises around the world are growing and expanding, necessitating more telecom and internet services. As a result, telecom businesses use these analytics to gather business intelligence in order to improve customer experience and retention. As a result, the telecom analytics industry is expected to see significant expansion in the coming years.

Market Restraints:

The high deployment costs of these solutions are expected to stifle market growth and have an impact on market sales. In addition, the high cost of maintenance and poor adoption of technology in underdeveloped nations are expected to be important roadblocks to the telecom analytics market's growth.

COVID-19 Evaluation:

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a favorable impact on the telecom analytics sector, which was already competitive. The market is being thrown off by factors such as the economic downturn, which has resulted in many job losses, lower discretionary income, and the enormous leap many have taken to make a career online. The cybersecurity risk is developing across industry verticals due to increased changes in the IT & telecom industry, as well as the digital transformation of the economy as a whole.

Simultaneously, key concerns about decentralized security, increased bandwidth strain on current security monitoring, incorporating security by design into IoT device manufacturing, and the need for appropriate encryption at each stage of digital transactions are all helping the telecom analytics market grow. Following the tightening of the lockdown, demand for telecom security software is projected to increase even further.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Analytics Type, Component, Deployment Models, and Region are the segments that make up the global telecom analytics market.

Customer analytics, network analytics, subscriber analytics, location analytics, price analytics, service analytic, and others are all sub-segments of the analytics type segment.

Solutions and services are sub-segments of the component segment.

On-premise and cloud-based deployment models are sub-segments of the deployment models segment.

Regional Analysis

The worldwide telecom analytics market has historically been dominated by North America. The area is expected to maintain its dominance, with a CAGR of 27.73 percent throughout the forecast period. The telecom analytics market is driven by factors such as the existence of a number of major solution providers and telecommunication firms in the region. Increased investments, significant technology advancements, and rising demand for advanced telecom analytics solutions all contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, telecom businesses are increasingly using these analytics to improve customer experience by improving connection services, network analytics capabilities, and network analytics features, which is driving market growth.

Europe has the second-largest proportion of the global telecom analytics industry, putting North America in a tight spot. The region is predicted to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to its infrastructure advantage. The region's market share is boosted by factors such as the presence of various industry players and huge deployments of telecom analytical solutions. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of telecom analytics by a growing number of communication service providers in the region serves as a major tailwind for market expansion. Furthermore, the market's growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of telecom services and solutions in the industrial sector. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy all have significant market shares in the region.

In the worldwide telecom analytics market, Asia Pacific holds a significant proportion. The region is consistently displaying strong growth potential. The telecom analytics market is growing due to factors such as rising need for high-volume data storage and cloud computing. The largest telecom analytics markets, which are driving regional market growth, are Japan, India, China, and South Korea.

