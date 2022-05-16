Personal Mobility Devices Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 19 Bn by 2030

The personal mobility devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements in devices such as making them portable & easy to access. In addition, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as coronary heart disease, heart failure, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis, across the globe further supplements the market growth

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.



Personal mobility devices are in high demand especially among people facing disability or impaired mobility. Heath issues such as physical disabilities, osteoarthritis or fracture can restrict the ability of movement in a person. Personality mobility devices are often used to assist in movement of such individuals.

According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization, the population of people aged 60 years and higher is expected to total 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. It is a known fact that aged population are more vulnerable to diseases and health concerns, which may result in disability.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. alone nearly 54.5 million people were affected by arthritis between 2013 and 2015. Globally, the number of people reporting disability or activity limitation is increasing. This connotes that it is more likely for the demand for personal mobility devices to surge in the forthcoming years.

Future Market Insights offers insights into key factors prevailing in the market. Some of these are:

Driven by higher demand for assistive technologies, the market is forecast to surpass US$ 12 Bn by 2020

An increasing number of companies are expected to focus on developing novel products with enhanced features. There will be ample focus towards making these products more affordable to ensure their better accessibility across the world

East Asia and South Asia are expected to demonstrate high demand for personal mobility devices backed by the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure

Penetration in consumer markets key to succeed in personal mobility device market

Manufacturers of personal mobility devices are moving close to customer vicinity by moving to rapidly growing sales platforms

Favorable reimbursement policies on purchase and rental of personal mobility devices will aid expansion of the market in the coming years

Who is winning in Personal Mobility Devices Market?

Global personal mobility devices market is characterized with sizable presence of large MNCs as well as small star-ups. Concentration of these companies are evenly distributed in Europe, North America and East Asian tech-backed countries.

Some of the leading players operating in the global personal mobility devices market are Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Arjo AB, Compass Health Brands, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Permobil Company, Hill-Room Holdings Inc., Klaxon Mobility GmbH, Briggs Medical service Company, Eurovema Mobility AB, Ottobock Holdings GmbH & Co. KG, Sunrise Medical LLC, TOPRO Ltd., and Drive Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Acquisition is an important strategy adopted by some of the leading companies operating in the market. For instance in 2017, Permobil Company acquired Comfort Company, which specialized in seating and positioning of mobility devices to expand their service offerings.

In 2020, the company also announced that it is planning to acquire Supportec B.V, a Dutch manufacturer to further expand its seating and positioning solutions.

Key Segments Of Personal Mobility Devices Industry Survey

Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product:

Walking Aids

Mobility Scooters

Medical Beds

Wheelchairs

Others





Personal Mobility Devices Market by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-term Care Centres

Households

Others

Personal Mobility Devices Market by Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Distributors

Online Retailers

Multi-brand Stores

Specialty Stores

